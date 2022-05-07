Five Below is advertising a July 1 grand opening in Longview Towne Crossing at Eastman Road and Hawkins Parkway.
Renovations are underway for the retail space next to Ulta Beauty.
Five Below describes itself as a “high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.”
The Philadelphia-based retailer was founded in 2002 and now has more than 1,000 stores in 38 states, the company reported.
Red Wing plans move
Red Wing is preparing to start renovations to its new home in Hawkins Crossing shopping center at 3052 N. Eastman Road.
The store has been in its current space in the Papacita’s shopping center for more than 20 years, said manager Emilie Lewis. She said the permitting process has begun for renovations and the store hopes to be able to move within a few months.
“When we relocate, all of our things will be more modernized,” she said, explaining that Red Wing likes for stores to periodically move and update the store. Noel Raney is the local store’s owner.
“We’re hoping for more foot traffic,” she said, considering new tenants and other renovations taking in the nearby shopping centers. Red Wing will be located next door to Pure Nail Bar & Spa. The shopping center is near Eastman Credit Union and Cheddar’s.
The new store will be larger than the existing location, Lewis said, allowing Red Wing a larger showroom floor and more storage for inventory.
Yukon nears opening
A new drive-thru coffee shop is nearing completion in The Crossing at Main and Main, at Eastman Road and Loop 281 in Longview.
Yukon Coffee is located at the Nealy Way entrance into the development off of Loop 281. It will feature a double-lane drive-thru as well as a walk-up window for ordering and patio seating, although the walk-up window will not be open for a planned soft opening in the next few weeks. The coffee shop will not offer indoor seating.
"We worked hard to provide nice patio seating," said Art Bradshaw, who is opening the coffee shop with business partner Brandon Bolding.
New home for hardware store
Hallsville’s longtime hardware store is relocating to a new, larger location, the Marshall News-Messenger reported.
Buchanan’s Hardware & Feed, which has locations in Hallsville and Marshall, is building a new home at 402 W. Main St. in Hallsville. That's about a quarter of a mile east of its current location, the Marshall News-Messenger reported.
The stores are owned and operated by three generations of Buchanans. The store has been around since 1974 when Mike and Linda Buchanan opened their Hallsville location at 100 E. Main St., with the Marshall location following in 2010.
The couple’s son Skip Buchanan has long worked with his parents at the store, and in the past several years, his son Dalton Buchanan also has joined them.
The Hallsville store employs nine people but expects to grow when the new location opens.