The Longview-based Jucys Hamburgers chain is growing, with a new location expected to open in Gilmer by Dec. 1.
The restaurant will offer the full Jucys menu, said communications director Becky Davis.
"People will love it," she said, noting that it will look different from existing locations with some new design elements geared toward improved kitchen efficiency. "It's got a lot of buzz already."
The restaurant is under construction on U.S. 271.
The restaurant also is planning a remodel of its original restaurant at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 in Longview, according to a recent building permit application filed with the city of Longview.
The exact timeline for the project is still in the works, but construction won't start there until some time after the restaurant opens in Gilmer.
"We're modernizing that kitchen so we can offer the full menu," Davis said.
Chuy's to open in December
Chuy's, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, expects to open in December Longview.
The location at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School previously housed Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. The restaurant closed in 2021.
“We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” said Brandon Hurdle, local operator for the new Chuy’s, in a prepared statement. He's currently kitchen manager at Chuy's in Tyler where he's worked for a little more than seven years. “We’ve received so many requests to open in Longview and are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community.”
Chuy's was founded in 1982. The company says its fare features "fresh, made-from-scratch Tex-Mex recipes in a fun, eclectic atmosphere." Hand-rolled tortillas are made fresh all day, and customer favorites include Creamy Jalapeño, Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchilada, and Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos. The restaurant offers "family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns ..."
Hurdle said the restaurant is known for its "funky decor." In Longview, that will include an "Elvis shrine," metal palm trees and one ceiling full of hub caps.
"If you've see one Chuy's, you've see one Chuy's," Hurdle said.
The food there is an "explosion of flavor," he said, that will make the Texas-Mex restaurant stand out. "We have a plethora of sauces that are different from other restaurants."
He said Chuy's decided to locate here after finding a friendly atmosphere and because of people from Longview who ate at the Tyler restaurant and inquired about getting one here.
"We really just did this for the people," Hurdle said of requests to locate in Longview. "We decided to go there and give them what they want."
The Longview restaurant will be Chuy's 99th location. Hurdle said the store tentatively is expected to open Dec. 6.
Applications should be available online in a couple of weeks, but potential employees also may apply at the restaurant starting Oct. 24, with applications accepted 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Hurdle said the restaurant expects to employ a mix of 105 full- and part-time workers.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit Chuy’s Longview Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChuysLongview.
New Red Wing home
Red Wing, which is known for its work boots for men and women, has opened in its new location in Hawkins Crossing, at 3052 N. Eastman Road.
The store previously was located in the Papacita's shopping center for more than 20 years.
"Everything is back to business as usual," said office manager Jordan Miller. "We're just really excited about our new location. It's a bigger space, and we are so excited to be able to have more customers and help the people who work in this community.... We're hoping we'll see a lot of our old customers, and we're hoping to bring in a lot of new business now that people can see us from the road."
The store operates under the local ownership of Noel Raney.
Store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.