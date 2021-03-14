A new 272-unit apartment complex is planned on the Hawkins Parkway extension, east of U.S. 259.
Building permit applications to the city of Longview show the complex at 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway would have a construction value of close to $27 million. Plans for the complex, which will be called Hawkins Crossing, were submitted by Bedford-based Arrive Architecture Group on behalf of Southlake-based Ventures Development Group.
A phone call to a Ventures representative wasn’t returned, but information from the project’s architecture firm and building permits said the complex will have six buildings, a pool, a club house, carports and garages.
Bodacious begins renovations
The city of Longview has issued a building permit for repairs at Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Sixth Street, which was damaged in a Sept. 9 fire.
Owner Shannon Fell previously said it would take about eight weeks to complete the work. She’s owned the restaurant since 1993 but has worked there since 1984.
Copeland Group merges with Integrity
Dallas-based Integrity Marketing Group has acquired Copeland Insurance Group, which has headquarters in Longview.
Information from Integrity said the Copeland Group is one of the country’s largest independent marketing organizations, with a focus on the senior market. As part of the deal, Copeland’s owners, Mel and Melissa Copeand, will become managing partners with Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Mel Copeland started Copeland Insurance Group in 1962. Today, the company has more than 130 employees in 30 offices throughout the United States, information from Integrity says, with 20,000 agents.
“The Copeland Group places $200 million in paid premium and serves more than 120,000 Americans annually,” the information from Integrity says. “With their unmatched track record of providing exceptional service to their agents and consistent growth for their insurance carrier partners, the Copeland Group is widely considered one of the most recognized and respected brands in the Medicare market.”
“Mel is a true icon in the insurance industry and all of our partners in the Integrity network will now have the privilege of benefiting from his extensive wisdom and experience,” said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. ”He and other Copeland Group leaders have built a highly influential and enduring business that will be set up to grow even faster by utilizing Integrity’s state-of-the-art technology, resources and relationships. Partnerships like these move us rapidly forward on our mission to innovate insurance, and I can’t wait for the Copeland Group to share in Integrity’s current and future success. It’s a true honor to partner with Mel and his entire team as we work together to transform the industry for the next 60 years.”
The partnership improves Copeland’s ability to help customers find “the right product at a fair price,” Mel Copeland said in a statement
Walkers Mill launches wines
Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery in Hallsville revealed its first six wines at a special event in February, with plans to host regular Friday/Saturday tasting events this spring.
Walkers Mill grew out of Adriana and Art Strahan’s decision to build a barn as a location for their daughter’s wedding in 2016. They also planted their first vines for her wedding and continued planting more each year.
What was their retirement dream started to come true earlier than they expected, Adriana Strahan said. Word of mouth spread information about the barn, which they began to rent out for various kind of events.
Walkers Mill grows muscadine grapes, which were harvested in 2020 and taken to a fellow winery for processing and bottling. Strahan said she and husband selected six wines, a dry, a semi-sweet and sweet red and white, and a rose. They are named Country Lane, Duchess, Angelina, Sweet Bai, Barn Find and Faye.
“The launch celebration was great. We had an excellent response,” Strahan said. She added the winery is still being built, as is the tasting room, and timing of events at Walkers Mill also will help determine when future tasting events are held.
Watch Walkers Mill on social media for more information.