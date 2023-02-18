A planned restaurant where Luby's previously was located in Longview is seeking a permit that would allow it to serve alcohol on site.
KPOT announced more than a year ago it would locate in Longview at 2802 Tuttle Boulevard. On Tuesday, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request for a specific use permit for a private club. The issue then would be considered by the Longview City Council. The private club also would have to be approved by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
"KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors — but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere," the restaurant's website says.
An update on when the restaurant will open was not immediately available.
Longview Regional buys ER
Longview Regional Medical Center plans to open an "off-campus emergency facility" in the former freestanding Excel ER.
The hospital acquired the facility at 120 E. Loop 281 at the end of January.
"We are excited to expand access for patients to the services of Longview Regional Medical Center with the addition of our off-campus emergency facility," said Steve Gordon, Longview Regional's chief executive officer. "Operations of the facility will be closed for a number of months as Longview Regional Medical Center plans to immediately begin renovations. The target to reopen is early fall 2023."
He added, "The acquisition of Excel ER supports our efforts of increasing the reach of our network and enhancing our ability to deliver the highest quality care close to home. Our mission at LRMC is to increase health care access and improve health outcomes."
Leading Edge Medical Associates opened Excel ER in Longview in 2016. The organization of emergency room physicians staffs emergency rooms for Christus Good Shepherd. American Physician Partners, which is based in Brentwood, Tennessee, acquired Leading Edge Medical Associates in 2019.
Aviagen project delayed
The war in Ukraine is affecting the completion date of a more than $24-million construction project in Longview.
Poultry breeding company Aviagen North America is building a 50,000-60,000-square-foot facility in the Longview Business Park, off Eastman Road, that will incubate and hatch breeder chicks that then will be shipped all over the world when they are a day old.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. previously approved an incentive package for Aviagen as a way to help lure the company to Longview, with a requirement that it obtain its certificate of occupancy for the building by March 1.
The LEDCO board of directors recently approved moving that deadline to Oct. 15 because of the war in Ukraine.
LEDCO Chief Executive Officer and President Wayne Mansfield said a lot of the equipment for the plant is being manufactured in Ukraine, and the war has delayed completion. Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago on Feb. 24.
Home sales
Longview home prices continued to climb in January compared with a year ago, while inventory and the number of sales dropped.
Median home prices climbed 5.9% from a year ago to $216,000. Listings dropped to 117, a 29.5% decrease compared to January 2022, and sales were down 1.5% to 65.