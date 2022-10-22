A building with a long history in downtown Gladewater has new owners and a new place in the future of the city's heart.
Brittni Pierson and her business partner, Lana Neimann, purchased the St. Clair Antique Emporium at 104 Pacific Ave. this past summer.
The building, Pierson said, has been around since the 1940s, and was at one time home to the St. Clair Hotel and Cafe. Both women own other businesses, with Pierson saying they have an "entrepreneurial streak." Buying the building was a way for them to help revitalize downtown Gladewater, she said.
"We really wanted to just bring in something new that would attract more of East Texas to come and tour their own local spots," Pierson said, adding that Gladewater has a "cool winery downtown," a hot tea shop, and now a new place to eat. Pierson and Neimann are continuing to operate the antique store, but they also have opened The Clair Cafe & Tea Room inside the building.
The Clair Cafe serves hot tea made of loose leaf teas from downtown Gladewater's Three Roots Boutique. Espresso drinks, scones and other pastries are on the menu, along with paninis and cold sandwiches, soups and salads.
Pierson and Neimann remoded the building's first floor. After the first of the year they will begin work to turn the upstairs into 13 luxury bed and breakfast rooms, a couple of which will have kitchenettes.
Hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Chuy's hiring
Chuy's starts on-site hiring Monday for 120 full- and part-time jobs at its new location in Longview.
The Austin-based restaurant chain is nearing completion of renovations at the former Red Robin Gourmet Burgers location at 208 E. Loop 281, across from Longview High School. The restaurant has set a tentative opening date of Dec. 6.
Available positions include managers, servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, kitchen team members and to-go staff.
Applications are available online at Chuys.com/careers or people may apply in person at the on-site Chuy’s Hiring Trailer, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
To schedule an interview or for hiring questions, please call (430) 242-7771.
When open, Chuy’s Longview will serve lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday.
Bodhi Wellness opens
A new business offering a variety of wellness products is now open in a former bookstore in the Pine Tree area.
Bodhi Wellness, which is named for the sacred Bodhi tree that the Budha is said to have been sitting under when he achieved enlightenment, is located at 2420 W. Loop 281 in Longview, near Fairmont Street.
"Our goal and purpose of being here is to help people find their own path to wellness enlightenment," said Dean Bartleet, who owns Bodhi Wellness with his wife, Alexis Bartleet. They want to help people find what works best for them to achieve wellness.
"Right now, we're in our soft opening," and they hope to have a grand opening in about a month, Dean Bartleet said.
They previously lived in Austin, where their family started Endo Brands with a variety of hemp products. His wife also was teaching yoga, he said, and they decided to branch out on their end incorporating Endo Brand and other wellness products along with his wife's yogo classes and other classes
On Facebook," Dean Bartleet described Bodhi Wellness as "the one stop shop for your natural health and wellness needs. We carry a wide variety of natural vitamins, supplements, CBD, Delta, topicals, and so much more! We have WAY more products on their way, this is just the beginning.
"If you are in pain, having trouble sleeping, struggling with anxiety, have trouble relaxing at the end of the day, ANYTHING, just come by and see us, I’m sure we can help!
"The store also plans to host other workshops, classes and events."
Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
Diana U-Haul
5R Appliance and More is now a U-Haul neighborhood dealer serving the Diana community.
Located at 2668 U.S. Hwy. 259 N., 5 R Appliance and More will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment and moving supplies.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. The company says more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.