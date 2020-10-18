The Longview Economic Development Corp. has contracted to sell two pieces of land in the Longview Business Park and North Business Park to Galveston-based Focus Commercial Real Estate. The company has local ties, though, and was founded in 2002 by Kilgore native Trey Smith.
LEDCO President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Mansfield said the sale agreements approved earlier this month are for: $540,200 for about 13.5 acres in the North Business Park at the southeast corner of George Richey Road and McCannRoad; and $258,650 for about 7.4 acres at the entrance to the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road. He said the projects are retail-type projects allowed in the parks’ convenants, but not a strip mall. He declined to release additional details, and attempts to reach Focus representatives this past week were unsuccessful.
“We would not sell if it was speculative... They’ve got to have a viable project, and they do,” Mansfield said, adding that he’s particularly excited about the project in the Longview Business Park because it coincides with the city’s construction of a police and fire training center in the business park, just north of the Focus project.
“This will be some really good activity on that corridor,” Mansfield said.
In a statement, Focus is described as a “boutique commercial real estate company” that “specializes in the development of small multi-tenant retail projects as well as single-tenant pad site users.”
“First I would like to thank the entire LEDCO team for their professionalism and responsiveness during our negotiations and look forward to continued favorable interaction during our diligence process. Good things are happening economically in Longview, and we are excited about the unique opportunities the Longview Business Park and North Business Park offer,” Baine Smith, Focus vice president, said in a statement.
Mall signs
Two new stone signs have been erected on the outskirts of the Longview Mall property with the names of the mall’s largest stores.
One sign sits on the McCann Road side of the mall, while the other is on the north side of the property. JCPenney, Dillard’s and Dick’s are listed on the signs, and mall spokeswoman Monica Hale said more retailers will be added in the near future.
Roost in Longview
Roost Chicken Salad & Deli has opened at 310 E. Hawkins Parkway in Longview, next to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
Roost, which also has a location on Troup Highway in Tyler, serves a variety of chicken salad, sandwiches, salads and has a full breakfast menu.
The restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Go to www.roosttx.com, call (430) 625-7373 or search for Roost-Longview on Facebook for information.