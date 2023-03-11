The Longview City Council has approved specific-use permits for two planned businesses in Longview.
KPOT plans to locate at 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, where Luby's previously was. The restaurant features an "all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors — but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere,” the restaurant’s website says.
The specific-se permit granted by the City Council lets the restaurant to operate a "private club" that would allow the business to serve alcohol.
There is no updated information available about when the restaurant plans to open.
In addition, East Texas Fuels also received City Council approval for a specific-use permit for a drive-thru window at a convenience store.
The 5,800-square-foot store is planned to be built on almost 6 acres at 2301 Judson Road, south of Tall Pines Avenue in Longview.
Information provided by the city indicates the store will have an unnamed restaurant, for which a drive-thru window was requested.
Music store in Longview
Music & Arts, a national chain of music stores that is based in Maryland, is preparing a space in Longview Towne Crossing on North Eastman Road.
A building permit issued by the city of Longview indicates about $717,000 will be spent to prepare the space at 2092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 104.
The Music & Arts website says the chain of stores started in 1952 in Bethesda, Maryland. Today, stores offers band and orchestra instruments and accessories, instrument repair and lessons.
Company representatives did not respond to a request for more information about the Longview store, so it wasn't clear if all those services will be offered here and when the store might open.
CEFCO remodel coming
A $2.5-million remodel is planned for the CEFCO gas station and convenience store at 3305 S. Eastman Road, according to city of Longview building permit information.
The gas station is north of Interstate 20 and was once attached to a now-closed Grandy's.
Dick's renovation
Dick's Sporting Goods in Longview Mall is seeking a building permit for an approximately $250,000 renovation to the store.
Building permit information from the city of Longview says the footwear department would be updated with new flooring, new display fixtures, new partitions, additional lighting and new stock room shelving.
Home inventory up
The number of existing homes for sale increased in the month of February compared with a year ago, according to information provided by the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
The number of homes on the market climbed 57.4% to 170. Home prices were up again, with the median home rising 10.8% compared with a year ago at $252,500. The number of sales declined 10.5% year over year to 60 homes.