More change could be coming to the South Street area in Longview.
This month, Longview's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezone from planned development to light commercial for property at the northwest corner of Pearl and Julia streets, off of South Street.
Sam Ivy, a civil engineer who spoke to the commission about the project, said the Brannon Corp. is planning to build a multi-unit retail development there that could include a restaurant. The development would be "opened up for leasing and serve the community around there," he said.
It would have three units, he said, and possibly a drive-thru for the potential restaurant.
The site is close to Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies. Owner Debbie Fontaine opened her business there in 2007 and later expanded at that location. Now, she's renovating an historical home next door for a new business venture, and the city's new police department is under construction on South Street as well.
She praised the proposed retail project at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
"What a breath of fresh air," she said.
"For 15 years I have had to call on the upkeep of that lot," she continued, and then referred to the city's mobile complaint app, CitySend. She's used it to complain about high grass and garbage, including toilets that have been dumped there.
The currently vacant land is across the street from City Hall.
"I think it's one of the best things I've seen on South Street other than that beautiful police department," she said.
Firm expansion
Eagle Capital Advisors celebrated its expansion with an open house on June 20.
The firm, which is owned by Bill Rice III, along with his father, Bill Rice II, and son, William Rice the IV, and Joe Knox, moved several years ago into part of the second floor of the Glover-Crim Building at the southwest corner of Tyler and Fredonia streets.
The firm recently expanded to occupy the entire second floor. The Rice family members have been working together as financial advisors for years, with Bill Rice III starting first at a different firm in 1989 before he was joined first by his father in 1993 and his son in 2008.
In 2018, the trio decided they wanted to be businesses owners, and they joined Concurrent Advisors.
"We were looking for a place to call our own, or looking for our own nest — the 'Eagle's' nest," Bill Rice III said. "I wanted to come downtown."
They moved in 2019 to the office that is across the street from where he worked during high school at Reynolds-Penland, a men's clothing store that was once located downtown. He recalled that, at that time, he had rented a parking spot behind the Glover-Crim building.
"I've always liked the downtown atmosphere and the downtown vibe," Rice III said. "It's been really heartwarming to see what's happening downtown these days. It makes me feel good that we're seeing a revitalization of downtown, and we want to continue to contribute to that."
Planning for the expansion began several years ago, but the project was delayed by COVID-19 and other factors.
The expansion will provide space for more advisors to join the firm and for Eagle Capital Advisors to bring a "full spectrum of financial services" into the office, including tax preparation, estate planning, insurance and more.
Concurrent, Rice III said, offers a "multicustodial platform" that makes it possible for Eagle Capital Advisors to offer its clients more investment options.
"We can go out and, regardless, we can find the best fit for them," he said, adding that they can "shop" for their clients with Goldman Sachs and U.S. Bank when they're seeking lending services, for instance.
"It's 21st century wealth management," he said of Concurrent's offerings.