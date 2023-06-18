Professor named to ‘Young Leaders’ Class
Dr. Matthew Vechione, an assistant professor of civil engineering at The University of Texas at Tyler, is a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers Young Leaders to Follow Class of 2023. A UT Tyler alum, Vechione is one of 20 transportation professionals under 35 years old who have demonstrated leadership and innovation within the transportation industry and the Institute of Transportation.
Recipients were chosen from a competitive pool of young professionals based upon their experience, professional successes and recommendations.
Vechione has been involved with the institue at various levels, including establishing its student chapter at UT Tyler as a faculty member and serving as the student chapter president at UT El Paso while a doctoral student. His efforts to engage students in the transportation profession have been recognized by the Institue of Transportation's Texas District, where he was awarded the Daniel B. Fambro Student Paper Award, the Outstanding Doctoral Student Award and the Momentum Award for most improved student chapter in the district.
Vechione joined the UT Tyler engineering faculty in 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UT Tyler and a doctorate in civil engineering from UT El Paso. At UT Tyler, Vechione teaches classes in transportation and traffic engineering as well as transportation systems, hydrology and hydraulic design, statics and geomatics. His research interest areas include applications of artificial intelligence in transportation, Intelligent Transportation Systems, smart cities and transportation and infrastructure security.
Scout executive retires
Dewayne Stephens, East Texas Area Council scout executive and CEO, is retiring effective June 30.
Stephens has served Scouting nationwide for more than 30 years, the last 10 with the East Texas Area Council. The council is headquartered in Tyler and serves 17 counties.
As the CEO for East Texas, Stephens has overseen the sale of multiple properties, the redevelopment and ribbon cutting of the Foster E. Murphy Scout Service Center and numerous capital improvements at the George W. Pirtle Scout Reservation. He also helped keep local Scouting vibrant through turbulent national dialogues around the Scouting program through his stewardship of the staff and Executive Board.
In seven of the past nine years, total membership has grown in the East Texas Area Council.
Additionally, the council has diversified its revenue sources and operated with a balanced budget in all non-pandemic years.
The East Texas Area Council completed its BBB Accreditation under Stephens' leadership and has been the recipient of multiple national awards including President’s Growth Award, the Southern Region Diversity Award and multiple annual achievement recognitions. George W. Pirtle Scout Reservation has also completed two different five-year studies on sustainability and is accredited at the highest level by BSA Territory 8.
UT Health additions
UT Health East Texas announced it is exanding gastroenterology services in Tyler with the addition of two nurse practitioners. Also, a new board certified orthopedic surgeon has joined UT Health East Texas.
Sara Maxey, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Telisha Nemec, APRN, FNP-C, are family nurse practioneras who sees patients ages 18 years and older at 700 Olympic Plaza, Ste. 410, in Tyler. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (903) 531-8950.
Adrian Butler, MD, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with special areas of interest that involve the upper extremities, including the shoulder, elbow and wrist, in addition to the hand. He provides fracture care, joint replacement, ligament repair/reconstruction, tendinopathies, care for tendon or nerve injures and more.
Butler sees patients at 700 Olympic Plaza, Ste. 600, in Tyler. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (903) 596-3844 .
Nonprofit class
Nonprofit management certification classes that previously were offered by the University of Texas at Tyler solely in Tyler will now be offered at the UT Tyler Longview University Center as well.
“Since moving to Longview, I have noticed the community’s strong commitment to giving back, and it’s an infectious culture that permeates the entire area,” said Dr. Rodney Ellis, Longview University Center director. “As a consequence, there is a need to enhance the knowledge, skills and abilities of those currently in the nonprofit industry here in the area or those who desire to be in the industry.”
The UT Tyler Department of Social Sciences is collaborating with United Way of Smith County to manage the East Texas Center for Nonprofits, which provides the workshops to enhance the skill sets of nonprofit professionals. This expansion comes on the heels of UT Tyler’s new Master of Public Administration nonprofit management track.
“We will be merging these efforts so (East Texas Center for Nonprofits) workshops will lead students to MPA degrees,” said Dr. Thomas Guderjan, UT Tyler professor and department chair. “Community members who serve on nonprofit boards or staff members of nonprofits will now be able to further their education and earn a quality UT Tyler degree.”
Registration fees vary between workshop/certification and include Continuing Education Units and workshop materials. Partial scholarships are available. Attendees must attend all classes to receive certification. For a full schedule of workshops or to register, visit uwsmithcounty.org/our-trainings. For questions, contact nonprofit mentor Pam Anderson at pam@uwtyler.org.
The Nonprofit Management Certificate Program will begin June 30 at the UT Tyler Longview University Center, at 3201 N. Eastman Road in Longview.
New CEO
David Emerson is the new chief executive officer of the East Texas Food Bank.
The food bank is based in Tyler and seres 26 counties, providing more than 27 million meals each year to 200 partner agencies and feeding programs.
Emerson has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience and most recently served as the executive director of the Midwest Food Bank.
Emerson helped to restart operations for the Midwest Food Bank in Texas, increased revenue from $9 million to $25 million and grew the operations from 40 agency partners to 100 in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Emerson also has extensive nonprofit experience with the American Red Cross in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Henderson State University in Arkansas and a Master of Arts degree from Columbia International University in South Carolina.
Current ETFB CEO Dennis Cullinane will retire at the end of June after 13 years with the food bank.