Texas Bank and Trust names employee of year
Texas Bank and Trust has named Nicole Haddock as its 2020 Employee of the Year. The award, determined by the bank’s officers, is based on attitude, loyalty, dedication and enthusiasm.
Haddock has been employed by the bank since March 2011. She is lead branch support, assisting all branches with systems issues, customer requests and day-to-day functions. Haddock is the administrator for the bank’s teller platform and the liaison for retail online account opening experts. She also supervises the Longview-area float tellers and branch services representatives and mentors new tellers once their training is complete.
Haddock is a board member and treasurer for the executive board of Longview Community Ministries and is the coordinator for its 2021 Coats for Kids campaign.
Bank’s senior VP honored for ‘spirit of service’
Lori Osborne, who is senior vice president and advertising manager in Texas Bank and Trust’s marketing division, received this year’s TB&T Community Spirit Award.
Established in 2009, the Texas Bank and Trust Community Spirit Award goes to the person who best embodies a “spirit of service” and community involvement, representing the bank in the communities that TB&T serves.
Osborne was described as someone who embodies “community” and establishes a sense of belonging with people she serves. The bank said she “has dedicated countless hours to the community and the many organizations in which she has been involved.”
Organizations she has worked with include Keep Longview Beautiful, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, East Texas Literacy Council, Great Texas Balloon Race, Greater Longview United Way and the former AlleyFest event.
Sugar Magnolia adds two real estate agents
Two real estate agents have joined Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview.
Jana Cates is a White Oak High School graduate who earned an associate’s degree in business from Kilgore College and then a bachelor’s degree in finance from Louisiana Tech University. She is married to her high school sweetheart, Chase, a Longview native, and has two boys, Carsen and Sutton.
Brittany Cleveland is a native East Texan. She and her husband, Kory, live in Kilgore with their two boys, Konnor and Baker. Cleveland has six years of teaching experience. She also is East Texas chapter president of the Hope Mommies organization, which helps families who have experienced the death of an infant. She became involved with the organization after the death of their first-born son, Issac.
Bank promotes Marshall branch employee
Angie Humphries has been promoted to assistant vice president and mortgage coordinator in Texas Bank and Trust’s Marshall location.
A graduate of Marshall High School, Humphries joined the bank in 2000 and has worked as a teller, new accounts representative and consumer loan assistant. In 2016, she assumed the role of mortgage coordinator where she assists the branch president with mortgage, consumer and commercial loans.