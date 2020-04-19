Four TB&T officers promoted in March
Four officers at Texas Bank and Trust’s Longview main bank location were promoted during March: Christopher Graham was promoted to senior vice president, bank operations-bankcards; Shannon Beadle was promoted to vice president and assistant human resources manager; Rachelle Carter was promoted to assistant vice president and bookkeeping manager; and Caryn Pepper was promoted to assistant vice president and executive assistant in the bank’s executive division.
Graham joined Texas Bank and Trust in June 2016. He graduated with the Award of Excellence from SouthWest CUNA Management School at Texas Christian University in 2008, and is a 2020 graduate of the Texas Bank and Trust Corporate University program. A Kilgore native, Mr. Graham has worked in the banking/financial services industry since 2003.
Beadle has been employed in the bank’s human resources division since October 2010. She is a graduate of the bank’s 2012 Leadership Class, its 2017 Corporate University, and is participating in the Independent Bankers Association of Texas’ Bank Operations Institute. A Louisiana native, she earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and completed the Human Resource Management School through the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Carter began her banking career in 1992, joining Texas Bank and Trust in October 2000. She is a graduate of the bank’s 2012 Leadership Class, its 2020 Corporate University, and a 2016 graduate of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas Operations Institute. She holds a bachelor of business administration degree from LeTourneau University.
Pepper began her banking career with the former Bank of Longview and joined Texas Bank and Trust in its mortgage division in 1993. She transferred to the bank’s trust and investments division in 1996 and in 1998 was named Texas Bank and Trust Employee of the Year. In 2003 she transferred to the executive division where she has most recently worked as executive secretary. She attended Stephen F. Austin State University and has completed several general banking courses through the Center for Financial Training.
UT Health East Texas adds three in finance
TYLER — UT Health East Texas has added Julie Krc, Chrissy Ramsey and Debra Lee as chief financial officers at facilities and organizations within the division.
Krc is transitioning to CFO of UT Health North Campus Tyler. She joined UT Health last July as ACFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians. Prior to joining UT Health, she worked for more than 20 years in various roles at Longview Regional Medical Center.
Ramsey joins UT Health Jacksonville as CFO. She comes to UT Health from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, where she served as system controller. Prior to her tenure at Christus, she worked in various accounting and finance roles with Good Shepherd in Longview and with Nacogdoches Medical Center.
Lee joins as CFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians. Most recently, she served as vice president/CFO for Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that she worked for Triad Hospitals and Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
Gilmer chamber to conduct ‘brew’
The Gilmer Chamber of Commerce is inviting its members to attend a virtual morning brew from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. It’s a virtual gathering because COVID-19 won’t allow an in-person one.
Participants may join the free networking event from their homes or offices.
Visit zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwude6vrzIqHN3KAGZALuXojh3nVII93Srs to register in advance.