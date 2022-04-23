Texas Bank and Trust names Employee of Year
Texas Bank and Trust has named Chasity Peiffer as the company’s “2021 Employee of the Year.” This award, determined by the bank’s officers, recognizes an employee who distinctly exhibits the bank’s core values of integrity, excellence, mutual respect, professionalism and joy.
Peiffer has been employed by the bank since April 2018. She serves as retail field coach, working with the training department and retail leadership bankwide to ensure thorough and consistent training for all retail staff in each of the bank’s markets. A Lindale native, Peiffer currently resides with her family in Grand Saline. She is a graduate of Tyler Junior College and holds a vocational license in health science.
Local school districts receive safety award
Claims Administrative Services has announced that Pine Tree ISD and White Oak ISD, two of more than 350 Texas school districts and colleges participating in the CAS workers’ compensation risk pool program, recently received a safety award reserved for members who achieve superior loss control results.
The two districts were formally recognized by CAS at its annual Client Appreciation Luncheon during the 2022 TASA Midwinter Conference on Jan. 31 in Austin. The Billy E. Hibbs Safety Award was presented for success in implementing safety programs designed to minimize losses and control workers’ compensation costs.
In recognition of their achievement, each district received a $500 Annie Ozella Jones Scholarship that the schools can award to a deserving student of its choosing.
Promotions announced at Texas Bank & Trust
Texas Bank and Trust announced a number of promotions at its employee awards dinner March 22 in Longview.
Among those recognized were Caryn Pepper, who was promoted to vice president and executive assistant; Ryan Davis, assistant vice president and portfolio manager; Regina Mixon, assistant vice president and treasury management service relationship manager; Nicole Haddock, administrative officer and retail branch support manager; Rebecca Lynn, training officer; Robbie Corbett, administrative officer and loan processing supervisor; Rachel Speed, administrative officer; Sissy Stevenson, administrative officer and payroll and benefits manager; and Bernardo Zuniga, administrative officer and loan processing supervisor.
Caryn Pepper joined Texas Bank and Trust in its mortgage division in 1993. She transferred to the bank’s trust and investments division in 1996 and in 1998 was named Texas Bank and Trust Employee of the Year. In 2003 she transferred to the executive division where she most recently worked as assistant vice president and executive assistant. Pepper, a graduate of Central High School in Phoenix and attended Stephen F. Austin State University. She has served on the boards of the American Cancer Society, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and serves as LOBO Football Booster Club Treasurer. In January 2020 she was recognized as a 2020 Star Over Longview in recognition of her 35 years of community service with many nonprofit organizations in East Texas. Pepper and her husband, Joel, have two adult sons.
Ryan Davis joined the bank in 2011 and has served in several positions within the wealth management division, including managing existing portfolios for trust, retirement plan services and investment management accounts. Davis holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Baylor University. He serves on the board for the Longview arboretum.
Regina Mixon has been employed with Texas Bank and Trust since 2020, most recently as business development officer in its treasury management division. She attended Texas Baptist College in Longview and has been active in her community, serving the Greater Longview United Way as division chair for FIRE, as company coordinator and as a member of the allocations committee. She is a board member and past president for ETCADA/DORS, and is a previous board member and president of Longview Community Ministries. Mixon also is a Junior Achievement volunteer financial literacy teacher for Pine Tree High School.
Nicole Haddock has been employed by the bank since March 2011. She serves as branch support manager, assisting all branches with systems issues, customer requests and day-to-day functions. Haddock is the administrator for the bank’s teller platform and the liaison for retail online account opening experts. Additionally, she supervises the Longview-area float tellers and branch services representatives and mentors new tellers once their training is complete. Haddock serves as a board member and vice president for the executive board of Longview Community Ministries and is the coordinator for its Coats for Kids campaign
Rebecca Lynn joined Texas Bank and Trust in February 2008 in the bank’s retail services division. Upon transferring to the human resources division, she became its retail trainer, and in 2018 achieved the Certified Bank Training Professional designation through the InterAction Learning Training Institute. Lynn graduated from Union Grove High School and earned a criminal justice degree from Tyler Junior College. She and her husband, Josh, have two children and are members of Calvary Baptist Church in Gladewater.
With almost 40 years of banking experience, including 19 in loan operations, Robbie Corbett has been with the bank since February 2018, most recently serving as a loan processing supervisor. She oversees and manages non-real estate loan processors in the bank’s main location as well as in its operations center in The Colony.
Rachel Speed has worked in the banking industry for 14 years, the last six with Texas Bank and Trust and most recently as application support supervisor. In that position, Speed supervises troubleshooting internal platform systems and participates in and assists with project implementation. A graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, she studied business at Tyler Junior College.
Sissy Stevenson has been employed in the human resources division of Texas Bank and Trust since July 2013. As payroll and benefits manager, she oversees all payroll processes and employee benefits for the bank’s 500 employees. She has completed the Human Resource Management School through the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a graduate of Texas Bank and Trust’s 2020 Leadership Class. A Gladewater native, Stevenson and her husband, David, have two daughters, and they reside in Hallsville.
Bernardo Zuniga has been involved in banking since 2007. Prior to joining Texas Bank and Trust in 2018, he passed the Securities Industry Essential exam and holds FINRA Series 6, State Registration Series 63 and Life License designations. Zuniga is a Longview High School graduate and attended Kilgore College. He and his wife, Yuvani, have two sons.