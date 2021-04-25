City employees receive top credentials
Longview’s Building Inspection division is home to two of the world’s highest credentialed building safety code professionals, according to the city.
Dennis Williams, building inspector master, and Terri Russell, plans examiner, have received designation as a Master Code Professional, the highest level of designation offered by the International Code Council.
More than 800 people worldwide have earned the designation.
“Terri and Dennis’ accomplishments should help Longview residents rest easy knowing that they are getting the highest quality help when they interact with the Building Inspection division,” Building Official Todd Keebaugh said.
To become a Master Code Professional, a candidate must first earn eight core ICC certifications plus additional elective ICC certifications. Typical Master Code Professionals hold 17 or more ICC certifications. To become Master Code Professional, certified individuals must complete an additional 45 hours of Continuing Education Units every three years to maintain active status.
Master Code Professionals are typically responsible for all technical and management aspects of code enforcement with duties that range from the management of a code enforcement department to the supervision of inspectors and plan reviewers.
Texas Bank and Trust announces promotions
Todd Meadows has been promoted to executive vice president and director of loan operations for Texas Bank and Trust. Keith Purvis is now senior vice president and consumer lending manager, and Chris Reynolds has been promoted to vice president and credit manager.
Meadows has been employed in various positions within the bank and its holding company for more than 36 years. Most recently he served as president of the First State Bank of Overton, a Texas Bank and Trust affiliate, from 2002 to 2013, at which time the bank merged with Texas Bank and Trust. He continued to serve as president of that branch until April 2021. Meadows holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Tyler. He is a graduate of the Bank Operations Institute at East Texas State University, the National Commercial Lending School at The University of Oklahoma, and the Consumer Lending School at The University of Texas at Austin.
Purvis was promoted to consumer loan manager and also serves as branch manager for the bank’s Pine Tree Financial Plaza. Employed by the bank as a lender since October 2005, Purvis is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a minor in real estate. Active in his community, he volunteers with a number of local organizations throughout Harrison County including the Harrison County Emergency Services District No. 3, where he serves as fire commissioner, treasurer and volunteer firefighter/first responder/EMT.
Chris Reynolds joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust in July 2020 as assistant vice president and credit manager. Involved in the financial services industry since 2006, he was previously credit manager for American State Bank in Tyler. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas State University.