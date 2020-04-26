Four promoted at TB&T’s main bank
Several promotions have been announced at Texas Bank and Trust’s Longview main bank location. Justin McFaul was promoted to senior vice president and personal trust manager, Shawn Hawkins is now vice president and senior infrastructure engineer in the bank’s technology division, Tammy Gage was promoted to assistant vice president and community relations coordinator, and Braden King is now assistant vice president and commercial lender.
McFaul holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, is a graduate of the Texas Banker’s Association Trust and Graduate Trust Schools, and is a certified financial planner. He serves as board president of the Longview Symphony Orchestra, is a current member and past president of the Rotary Club of Longview, serves on the SFA Rusche College of Business Advisory Council, and is a member of the Spring Hill ISD alumni association board of directors.
Hawkins has been employed in the information technology field for 20 years and has been with Texas Bank and Trust since April 2003. As senior infrastructure engineer, his duties range from virtual and storage infrastructure administration, server administration, network infrastructure support, and end-user support.
Gage has been employed with Texas Bank and Trust since September 1990, and, as community relations coordinator, oversees the bank’s financial literacy programs for all markets. She is a graduate of both TBT Corporate University and the TBT Leadership Class. She is a member of the REACH team for the Longview Chamber of Commerce, serves on the board of directors for the East Texas Literacy Council, and is a previous member of the Longview Toastmasters Club.
King, a graduate of Longview High School, holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Sam Houston State University. He’s a member of the Longview Greggton Rotary Club and a board member for the Longview Child Development Center. He serves on the Buckner Sporting Clay Shoot committee and as treasurer for the Lobo Football Booster Club.
Texas Bank and Trust Company operates 20 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the DFW Metroplex.
AEP offers help to small businesses
AEP, the parent company of Shreveport-based Southwestern Electric Power Co., has created a team dedicated to helping small business customers apply for federal relief programs and make payment arrangements.
Business customers can reach a solutions specialist at (888) 710-4237 and learn more at aep.com/SmallBusinessAssistance .
SWEPCO also has updated its emergency response plans for the COVID-19 pandemic and said it does not anticipate COVID-19 will disrupt its ability to provide electric service for our customers.
SWEPCO has received approval in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas for essential employees and contractors to be able to continue to perform critical job functions.
Trostle named hemp specialist
Calvin Trostle, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomist in Lubbock, has been named the agency’s statewide hemp specialist.
AgriLife Extension formed an Industrial Hemp Education Initiative Team to provide information concerning industrial hemp production in Texas after House Bill 1325 was signed into law last June.
Trostle said initial hemp field efforts will begin with implementing the Texas A&M AgriLife variety testing program for hemp. These hemp cannabinoid, fiber and grain trials are planned for Plainview, Commerce, San Angelo and College Station.
COVID-19 relief for farmers, ranchers
The Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University in College Station has developed a briefing paper that identifies provisions most applicable to agricultural producers in the three recent Congressional interventions to stimulate the economy and provide COVID-19 relief.
“This publication will direct farmers and ranchers to helpful resources for financial relief in order to remain operational until the situation improves,” said Patrick J. Stover, vice chancellor for Texas A&M AgriLife, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research.
To date, Congress has intervened on three separate occasions to provide relief funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bart Fischer, center co-director and one of the report’s authors.
The Agricultural and Food Policy Center is working on an assessment of damages to Texas agriculture due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, once the USDA announces details of producer support from the CARES Act, the center will draft a follow-up report covering those details.
Find the paper at bit.ly/2zsR9Cs .
AgriLife Extension offers help with aid
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will provide a series of free online trainings to help local officials understand, acquire, and administer federal assistance available to the state of Texas and municipalities through the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act and recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The first online training, Federal Relief: An overview for local governments, is available now. Additional trainings will dive into the specifics of individual programs based on the needs of state and local officials. Extension agents will be available to assist local leaders with questions throughout the training and subsequent federal funding application process.
Visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/ or bit.ly/2VyKdMu for more information.
Opportunities for small landowners
The Small Acreage Big Opportunity program for landowners with small properties will be conducted as a webinar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16.
The program is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Wildlife Association.
Maureen Frank, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist based in Uvalde and a workshop coordinator, said even though the program will be online and accessible to anyone, the content will be focused on land management techniques that apply to East Texas.
“Our goal is to reach landowners who don’t have the same resources we traditionally think of as being available to larger operations, such as their own brush-clearing equipment or lots of employees,” said Maureen Frank, AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist based in Uvalde and a workshop coordinator.
The fee for the webinar is $25 with registration on the Texas Wildlife Association website at texas-wildlife.org/ .