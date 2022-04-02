Longview Realtor named to 30 Under 30
Bethany Nolan with Nolan Properties in Longview was named to the National Association of Realtors 30 Under 30 Class of 2022. More than 300 young real estate practitioners applied for 30 Under 30 this year, and Nolan was selected among 29 other Realtors in the nation.
Nolan, 29, has been in the real estate industry since August 2017, serving East Texas. She specializes in first-time home buyers and residential real estate. In 2020, her family started its own brokerage, Nolan Properties.
Within her community of Gilmer, she is a member of the Rotary Club of Gilmer; served as a founding member of the Gilmer Downtown Association to help revitalization efforts; is a member of the Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce; served as a chair and founding member on the Cherokee Rose Festival; is a member of Gilmer FFA Alumni; and is a contributing board member of the Gilmer ISD Foundation and the East Texas Yamboree Association. In Longview, she is involved in the Junior League of Longview. Nolan also volunteers as a board member on the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
VeraBank CEO named to committee
Brad Tidwell, president and chief executive officer of VeraBank, was selected by the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) as vice chairman on ICBA’s Legislative Issues Committee. This is Tidwell’s third year to serve on the committee. ICBA creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish, according to information from VeraBank.
“As an advocate for my community and my industry, I’m excited to continue working with ICBA to bring awareness to the vital role community banks serve locally and in our nation’s economy,” Tidwell said. “Community banking endures because we continue to place value on the all-important relationship and work hard to earn the trust and respect of our customers. I’m proud to be a community banker and to do my part to ensure our industry’s vitality for future generations.”
In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Tidwell’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Texas to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.
Coghlan Crowson adds law associate
The law firm of Coghlan Crowson in Longview has announced the addition of a new associate, Josh H. Ellis.
The law firm represents clients throughout Texas in oil, gas and mineral law, complex litigation and probate and estate planning. Ellis, a native of Atlanta, Texas, had more than 20 years of experience in the legal field before earning his law degree from UNT Dallas College of Law in 2020.
His primary areas of practice include complex commercial, consumer and employment litigation.
East Texas doctor gets appointment
Dr. Rosa Cuenca, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and board-certified surgical oncologist with Northeast Texas Oncologic and Reconstructive Surgery in Mount Pleasant, has been elected as a governor to the college. She will serve a three-year term.
“It is such an honor to represent North Texas and my fellow surgeons,” Cuenca said. “By being a governor of the college, I am helping to shape future surgical practices and policies for the best outcome for our patients.”
The state has elected eight governors to the College Surgeons: three from the North Texas chapter and five from the South Texas chapter. Cuenca, as past president of the North Texas chapter, was nominated and elected to this position at the Clinical Congress in February.
Cuenca is also a delegate for the Texas Medical Association for Camp, Titus and Morris County Medical Society and will be representing physicians in the legislative sessions.
Cuenca moved to Northeast Texas after an academic career at East Carolina University as associate professor of surgery and the University of Buffalo to open Northeast Texas Oncologic And Reconstructive Surgery at Titus Regional Medical Center. She specializes in breast disease/cancer, endocrine surgery focusing on thyroid and parathyroid disorders, skin soft tissue and melanoma cancers and all aspects of surgical oncology with genetic screening as a focus of care.
Her partner, Dr. David Jansen, another fellow of the college and a board-certified plastic surgeon, supports her practice for reconstructive and cosmetic needs. He is chief of plastic surgery at Tulane University in New Orleans, as well.
“Practicing a surgical subspecialty within a rural environment allows access to care that patients in rural Texas have had to travel extensively to receive,” Cuenca said. “We are proud to be able to serve patients in this area with excellence and compassion.”