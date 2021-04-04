Martin House names development director
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center has named Michelle Miller as development director.
Miller will work with Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson and the board of directors to drive the organization’s continued growth, according to a statement from Martin House. She will be chiefly responsible for the design and implementation of all fundraising and development activities, marketing and communications initiatives, education cultivation and community outreach.
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, which was founded in 2009, is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes.
Miller, a previous board member and volunteer for Martin House, was most recently the business development manager for a commercial construction company. Before that, she held the position of director of strategic alliances for a title company and law firm in East Texas. There, she specialized in relationship building, implementing innovative marketing plans, event planning and creating new business development and marketing divisions. She also brings with her 20 years of experience in executive sales and marketing.
Austin Bank promotes three employees
Austin Bank has promoted employees Angie Baker, Brandi Morton and Morgan Nelson.
The promotions were approved at the March board of directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
Angie Baker was elected assistant vice president. Baker, retail office manager in the bank’s Pine Tree-area office, has spent her entire banking career with the bank since 2003. She has worked her way into management, having first served in bookkeeping, as a teller, a customer service representative, and in the bank’s mentoring program.
A graduate of Sabine High School, Baker has completed the certified customer service representative program through the Institute of Certified Bankers. She, and her husband, Mark, have five children and live in White Oak. Baker serves as secretary on the executive board for the Great Texas Balloon Race.
Brandi Morton has been named assistant vice president. Morton is a relationship manager working in the Bank’s Kilgore office. She joined Austin Bank in 2009 as a credit analyst and was recognized as a Star of the Month in 2016. In 2018, she moved into her current role at the Kilgore office. A graduate of White Oak High School and the University of Texas at Tyler, she is a member of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Rotary Club of Kilgore. Morton and her husband, Scott, live in Longview and have four children.
Morgan Nelson has been elected assistant vice president. Nelson joined Austin Bank in 2008 as a teller. She has worked as a teller operations supervisor and customer service representative before assuming her current role as retail office manager of the Longview Greggton office. Nelson also has served as a mentor in the bank’s mentoring program. A longtime resident of White Oak, she graduated from White Oak High School and has completed the Austin Bank Leadership program. She and her husband, Jace, have one son.
Credit union recognizes two employees
Rachel Gilbreath and Matt Haines have been recognized by East Texas Professional Credit Union as the employee of the month.
The credit union said Gilbreath and Haines “really stepped up during our snowstorm and helped the credit union in February.”
Financial adviser hits career milestone
Shane T. Sherwood, a private wealth adviser with Sherwood Financial, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Longview, has reached a career milestone through the company’s Circle of Success program by achieving years of consistently high performance.
Less than 8% percent of Ameriprise advisers have earned this distinction. Sherwood was one of 69 advisers to achieve this milestone.
He has 22 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
Event coordinator joins Convention Complex
The Longview Convention Complex has welcomed Gai Bennett as its new event coordinator.
In her new role, Bennett will serve as the primary point of contact for residents and organizations reserving, planning, and hosting events at the Longview Convention Complex.
Bennett is an experienced event manager and producer having previously worked with M. Roberts Media, Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, and the Longview News-Journal and is a member of the Rotary Club of Longview.
She also has helped coordinate and operate large East Texas events, including AlleyFest, the T-Bone Walker Blues Festival and the Great Texas Balloon Race, where she has assisted for more than 14 years and serves as director of marketing and public relations.