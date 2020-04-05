Wine grape pests webinar April 17
A webinar covering wine grape pests and diseases featuring Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service viticulture experts will be conducted from 1 to 5 p.m. April 17.
Cost is $35 per person. Deadline to register is noon April 17.
Michael Cook, AgriLife Extension viticulture programs specialist in Denton, said pest and disease management in Texas vineyards can be a challenge. The half-day program will answer many questions regarding wine grape pests and diseases in vineyards.
Speakers include Cook and AgriLife Extension viticulture specialists, Fran Pontasch and Justin Scheiner.
Cook said AgriLife Extension specialists will walk growers through the process of developing a sound spray program. The program will also cover safety, organic production and proper spray calibration.
Register online at bit.ly/2R9gHut
New grape grower webinar May 1
An online webinar for prospective wine grape growers featuring Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1.
It is geared toward people interested in growing grapes commercially and are unsure where to begin, said Michael Cook, AgriLife Extension viticulture program specialist in Denton.
Cost is $150 per device and $100 per additional guest.
Deadline to register is 9 a.m. May 1.
AgriLife Extension viticulture specialists will walk participants through challenges and opportunities that exist when starting a vineyard operation in North, East and Gulf Coast regions of Texas. Emphasis will be on newly available technologies to fight Pierce’s Disease.
For more information, contact Cook at m.cook@tamu.edu.