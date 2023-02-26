Regions Bank announces market executive
Regions Bank has announced Wealth Management Advisor Bill Newburn also will serve as the company’s market executive for Tyler and Longview.
Newburn joined Regions’ Wealth Management division in 2004 and delivers customized investment solutions to help clients achieve financial goals, according to Regions.
Newburn is a Certified Financial Planner, Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor and a Certified Wealth Strategist.
As market executive, Newburn’s role will expand to include bringing together colleagues from the bank’s Wealth Management team, as well as Regions’ Consumer Banking, Mortgage and Commercial Banking divisions, to coordinate the delivery of Regions360 in the Tyler-Longview area. Regions360 is the bank’s holistic approach to delivering a comprehensive range of financial solutions to people and businesses seeking to accomplish a variety of financial objectives, according to the bank.
Newburn also will work with colleagues and community members to identify opportunities for the bank to make a strategic difference through volunteer service, nonprofit support, delivering financial education and additional community engagement opportunities.
“Regions Bank is committed to creating an exceptional, personalized banking experience rooted in trust,” said John Turner, president and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “Bill Newburn has built deep, lasting relationships with Regions clients for nearly 20 years. His leadership and selfless service will ensure we continue to reach and serve more clients — and community partners — throughout Tyler, Longview and surrounding communities in East Texas.”
Austin Bank promotes banking officer
Austin Bank has promoted Danielle Merkley to banking officer.
Merkley joined Austin Bank in 2011 as a teller in the Longview Oak Forest office. In 2012, she transitioned to customer service representative at the Longview Greggton location where she also served as a customer service representative regional trainer.
She went on to be named escrow and valuation specialist before assuming her current role as loan operations administrative assistant in 2017. In addition to her duties as assistant to the department manager, she trains new employees for the department. Merkley has 13 years of banking experience.
ETBU announces five promotions
Five faculty members at East Texas Baptist University recently received promotions: Dr. Amy Carpenter (associate professor of English), Dr. Lisa Daniel (associate professor of psychology), Dr. Terri Howe (associate professor of counseling), Dr. Michael Rich (associate professor of athletic training), and Dr. Troy White (professor of English).
Carpenter double-majored in English and theology at Whitworth University. She earned a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in English Literature at Baylor University. Prior to joining ETBU in 2018, Carpenter taught at Baylor University and at Payap University. She has served as TEAM Tiger Assistant Director at ETBU since 2019.
Daniel earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Health, a Master of Science in Psychology, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Psychology from Texas A&M University–Commerce. She is a Licensed Specialist in School Psychology (LSSP) and has provided psychological services in numerous Texas school districts throughout her career.
Howe began teaching at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and, most recently, at the University of the Bahamas before joining ETBU in 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Corpus Christi State University, a Master of Science in Counseling and Education Psychology and a Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling Education from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. In addition to her role as a faculty member, Howe serves the ETBU campus as Director of the Counseling Care Center and the ETBU-Tyler Community Counseling Center.
Rich earned a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from ETBU before earning a Master of Science in Kinesiology at The University of Texas at Tyler and a Doctor of Health Sciences from A.T. Still University. He has experience as an athletic trainer in collegiate and high school settings. He served as a sports medicine Instructor at Spring Hill ISD before joining ETBU as an assistant professor and ATP Clinical Coordinator in 2015.
White earned a Doctor of Philosophy in English and Comparative Literary Studies from the University of Warwick in England, a Master of Arts in English from the University of Mississippi and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Music from Mississippi College. White joined ETBU in 2013 and was promoted to associate professor in 2018.
Companies announce dividend distributions
EnPro Industries declared a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share, a 3.6% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. Enpro has increased its quarterly dividend for eight consecutive years since initiating a dividend in 2015.
The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 1.
Westlake Corp. declared a regular dividend distribution of 35.70 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable March 16 to stockholders of record March 1.
This is the 74th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.
Sysco Corporation announced the board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share, payable April 28 to common stockholders of record at the close of business April 6.