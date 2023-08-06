Area CPA chapter picks officers
Texas Society of CPAs East Texas Chapter has selected the following officers for 2023-24: president — Longview-based certified public accountant Heather Sanders is tax manager at Henry & Peters P.C.; and president elect — Tyler-based certified public accountant AJ Evans is assurance manager at Prothro, Wilhelmi & Company, PLLC.
Board members, who are all CPAs, are: Vice President Kindle Midkiff; Treasurer Kevan Kirksey; Immediate Past President Misty M. de Wet; and Directors Mehgan Ibanez, Brandon Mays, Len Song, David Marks, Amanda Montgomery and Ruben Rodriguez.
The following East Texas Chapter members will serve on TXCPA Leadership Council: de Wet; Ibanez; Kathy Kapka, CPA, CGMA; Mays; Stephanie Morgan, CPA; Royce Read, CPA; Sanders, Tom Seale, CPA; Mike Thomas, CPA, ABV, CFF; and Veronda Willis, CPA, CGMA.
Amy Taylor, CPA, will serve on the TXCPA Board of Directors.
The chapter also recognized five of its members with special awards:
Outstanding Director — Ibanez, audit partner at Axley & Rode, LLP;
Outstanding Committee Chair — Sanders;
Outstanding Member — Austin Fleet, CPA, Southside Bank; and
Accounting Excellence Award Winners — Ryan Hoosta and John Sawyer.
Credit union names employee of month
Courtney Woodard was recognized as June employee of the month by East Texas Professional Credit Union.
Woodard has worked at the credit union for one year in the Indirect Lending Department. The credit union reported she has been a "tremendous asset" to the indirect team.
Some of her job duties include putting indirect funding packages together, funding loans and scanning contracts.
During her tenure with East Texas Professional Credit Union, several records have been broken for the indirect team, including: most loans booked in a single month, most loans booked in a calendar year and the highest monthly average for loans booked in a single month.
Eastman Chemical announces dividend
Eastman Chemical Co. directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 79 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable Oct. 6 to stockholders as of Sept. 15.
Aaon announces second quarter results
Aaon, which has an HVAC manufacturing facility in Longview, reported that its second quarter saw record sales of $284 million, a 36% increase from $208.8 million a year ago.
Second quarter earnings per diluted share were 82 cents, an increase of 173.3% from the second quarter of 2022.
New physicians join UT Health
UT Health East Texas is expanding gastroenterology services in Tyler with the addition of:
Dr. Muhammad Majeed, a gastroenterologist who sees adult patients and whose areas of special medical interest include general gastroenterology, inflammatory bowel disease management and challenging polypectomies;
Dr. Muhammad Baig is a board-certified interventional/advanced gastroenterologist who sees adult patients and whose special areas of medical interest include pancreaticobiliary disorders, endoscopic management of reflux and obesity, pre-cancerous and cancerous lesions of the gastrointestinal tract, endo-hepatology and third space endoscopy; and
Dr. Annie Lin, a gastroenterologist who sees adult patients and whose areas of interest are general gastroenterology and treating a wide range of diseases including, but not limited to, gastroesophageal reflux, indigestion, peptic ulcer, liver disease/cirrhosis, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea/constipation and colon cancer screening/surveillance.
For appointments with Majeed and Baig, call (903) 531-8950. For appointments with Lin call (903) 877-7162.
EnPro Industries announces dividend
EnPro Industries, parent company of STEMCO in Longview, declared a regular quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share, payable Sept. 13 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 30.
Westlake Chemical announces dividend
Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, declared a distribution of 47.14 cents per unit, payable Aug. 25 to unit holders of record on Aug. 11.