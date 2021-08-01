Southside Bank names chief retail officer
Southside Bank has announced the promotion of Cindy Blackstone to chief retail officer. Blackstone previously was director of retail banking.
Blackstone has been instrumental in creating numerous operational efficiencies to continually improve the customer banking experience, according to Southside Bank.
As chief retail officer, Blackstone will utilize her banking knowledge and experience to lead retail personnel and operations for the bank’s 55 branches throughout Texas, including in Longview. In addition, she will oversee customer care operations, including the call center, digital customer service and Interactive Teller Machines, which offer customers the convenience of an ATM plus the benefit of speaking with a live teller, according to Southside Bank.
“We are extremely proud to announce the promotion of Cindy Blackstone,” said Lee R. Gibson, president and CEO of Southside Bank. “Throughout her outstanding 22-year career with Southside, Cindy has served in numerous key roles. We look forward to the continued impact of her leadership in providing exceptional customer service and modern banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”
Credit union announces employee of month
Casey Brown has been recognized by East Texas Professional Credit Union as its employee of the month.
Brown started as a teller in 2015 at the credit union’s Gilmer branch.
“She has always taken the initiative to learn more to better assist her coworkers and our members,” according to a statement from ETPCU. “Before transferring to the FSR position nine months ago, not only was she referring loans from the teller line but made outbound calls for recaptures from the teller line. Her member service is top notch, and she has a great rapport with the Gilmer members.
“She is a great team player and a vital part of the Gilmer branch’s success. Despite the staffing challenges the branch endured last month, Casey was able to achieve a personal record in booked loans. She booked 37% of the branch loans for the month, 41% of the total branch recaptures along with carrying a teller and vault drawer.”
East Texas Professional Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with offices throughout the Longview area.