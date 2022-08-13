New accounting associate
Will Harris joined the Henry & Peters Longview office as a staff associate in tax and audit, on July 11. Harris, a Longview native, graduated from Texas Tech with a Master of Science degree in accounting in June 2022.
Eastman dividend
The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Co. declared a quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share on the company’s common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 7, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 15.
The Kingsport, Tenn.-based company employs about 1,500 people at its Longview plant.
Aaon changes
Gene Stewart, the former head of Aaon in Longview, has resigned from the company effective Aug. 16.
Stewart had previously worked for Aaon and returned in April 2020 as president of the Longview operation. The company said he successfully transformed operations there and was promoted to be the larger company's executive vice president, at Aaon's Tulsa, Oklahoma, facilities. The Longview plant employs more than 500 people.
Also, the company promoted Rob Teis to vice president, sales and marketing.
Teis, 53, most recently served as Aaon’s director of sales since February 2017, having responsibility for the company’s sales organization, including aftermarket sales, customer support, applications and technical support. Prior to that, he served as an applied equipment sales engineer for the company for 15 years. Teis is a registered professional engineer in the state of Oklahoma and worked as a consulting engineer prior to joining Aaon. He holds bachelor's degrees in mechanical engineering and business administration from the University of Tulsa.
Martin Midstream results
Martin Midstream Partners, based in Kilgore, reported quarterly net income of $6.6 million at the end of June, or 17 cents per limited partner unit, an exact opposite of the results a year earlier, when the company reported a loss of $6.6 million and 17 cents per limited share.
Revenues for the three months that ended June 30 were $267 million compared to $184.3 million for the three months that ended June 30, 2021.
The company also declared a quarterly distribution of a half-cent per unit.
“The Partnership experienced another outstanding quarter with elevated demand for our land transportation assets, and robust margins in our lubricants and fertilizer businesses," said Bob Bondurant, president and chief executive officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. "Overall, each of our four business segments performed above expectations beating the high range of guidance for the quarter by $13 million. We now expect the current refinery utilization levels to remain strong through year end which will bring continued solid demand for our diversified products and services. Based on this expectation, we are raising our 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $126 - $135 million.
“The current operating environment for our business segments has provided the opportunity for consistent leverage reduction as year over year we have reduced outstanding debt and improved financial results. As a result, on June 30, 2022, the Partnership’s adjusted leverage ratio was 3.46 times compared to 3.87 times at March 31, 2022. While that is an important milestone, our current guidance indicates that the Partnership will exit 2022 with approximately the same adjusted leverage ratio announced today, as higher commodity prices continue to increase our working capital needs specifically within the natural gas liquids segment. Our focus will remain on conservative capital management to meet the goal of a sustained leverage ratio below 3.75 times.”