Enpro promotes former STEMCO president
The former president of STEMCO in Longview is now interim president and chief executive officer of parent company Enpro Industries.
Eric Vaillancourt was appointed to replace Marvin Riley, the former CEO and president of Charlotte, North Carolina-based EnPro, on an interim basis after Riley stepped down as part of a mutual agreement with the board of directors.
The board has engaged a search firm to help identify a permanent president and chief executive officer. Internal and external candidates will be considered.
“Enpro is in a strong position today, having successfully shifted its focus to high-margin businesses and expanding capabilities in faster growing technology end-markets,” said David L. Hauser, chairman of the board. “With a clear strategic path ahead and a deep bench of talent, I am confident that we will build on our momentum as we continue to transform into a leading industrial technology company. We appreciate Marvin’s contributions to the company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
“Eric is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving growth at several of our divisions,” Hauser continued. “We are confident that he will advance our strategic objectives as we continue to deliver an unmatched level of engagement, focus, and execution while the board conducts its search.”
Vaillancourt has spent 12 years in various leadership positions within Enpro, most recently serving as president of Enpro’s Sealing Technologies segment. He previously was president of STEMCO division beginning in July 2018. He has also served as president of Garlock division and Garlock Sealing Products and as vice president of sales and marketing of the Garlock division. Prior to joining Enpro in 2009, Vaillancourt held positions of increasing responsibility with Bluelinx Corp
Hagler becomes Hall of Fame inductee
CJ Hagler, who taught at West High School, Maydelle High School and Linden-Kildare High School, is one of 25 agriculture teachers who were inducted into the Agriculture Teachers Association 2021 Texas Hall of Fame this summer.
“Mr. Hagler has always told his students, ‘Believe in God, work hard, treat others as you want to be treated and you will be successful,’” said his nominator for this recognition. “He practiced what he taught his students. He also taught and continually reminded his students that what matters most in life is the influence you have on a town.”
The Texas Hall of Fame recognizes and honors agricultural science teachers whose careers, achievements, and contributions stand exemplary. Inductees are known as well-rounded professionals that have proven their success with FFA activities, in the classroom, as well as community involvement. They have proven their desire to provide students with opportunities for premier leadership, personal growth and career success over a significant period of time.
“Without educators like Mr. Hagler, ATAT and Texas FFA wouldn’t be where they are today,” said Ray Pieniazek, executive director of ATAT. “Our agriculture education teachers spend countless hours in professional development to better serve our students and prepare them for their future. We thank him for his years of service, and we honor his commitment with this Hall of Fame recognition.”