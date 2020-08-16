Stamper joins Prime Care as VP of Network Development
Tom Stamper has been named vice president of network development of Prime Care and participant member PhyNet Health System.
In this new position, Stamper will be responsible to manage the activity and performance between hospitals and the post-acute network partners of Prime Care.
Prime Care is the regional clinically integrated network that includes 250 physicians, home health, hospice and rehabilitation services. The primary stakeholders in Prime Care are PhyNet Health System, Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana and Diagnostic Clinic of Longview.
Stamper has executive experience in multiple industries, including five years at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he was involved in regulatory compliance, health care policy and hospital funding.
Stamper will be based at the PhyNet and Prime Care home offices, 4002 Technology Center in Longview.