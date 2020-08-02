Companies earn safety honor
Two employers in Gregg County have been awarded Texas Mutual Insurance Co.’s top workplace safety honor.
Texas Mutual honored Premier Pressure Pumping and Pro-Flo Water Transfer Inc.
“A core part of our mission at Texas Mutual is making sure hard-working Texans get home safely every day. We’re proud of our policyholders who share in our mission and go above and beyond to demonstrate a commitment to safety and protect their employees,” said Rich Gergasko, president and CEO of Texas Mutual. “Our safety award program recognizes them for the difference they make in their businesses and for Texas workers.”
To qualify for the honor, a company must demonstrate its commitment to workplace safety by implementing an exemplary safety program and preventing on-the-job injuries.
This year, Texas Mutual distributed 200 workplace safety awards to policyholders throughout the state that have exemplary safety records and exceptional safety programs.