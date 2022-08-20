Financial advisor designation
Troy Schaap, senior vice president and financial advisor at RBC Wealth Management in Longview, has obtained his Certified Portfolio Manager designation from the Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers. The curriculum focuses on three areas: risk management, portfolio construction and valuation analysis.
The CPM designation is a collaboration of the Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers and NYU. It involves 200 hours of online, independent study and a week of in-person seminars taught by financial expert faculty and staff at NYU.
Schaap specializes in discretionary portfolios for RBC Wealth Management clients. He can be reached at (903) 753-5343 or by email at troy.schaap@rbc.com.
VeraBank recognized
Henderson-based VeraBank was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas for the sixth consecutive year. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best 100 places of employment in Texas.
“At VeraBank, our team is exceptional. We like each other. We respect each other. And we have a culture of achievement, which leads to the recognition we’re honored to receive,” said Brad Tidwell, VeraBank president and chief executive officer.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process and determined final rankings.
“This process provides the bank feedback from our team and allows us to understand and continuously improve as a company and as individuals,” said Danette Heffner, VeraBank executive vice president and human resources director. “Attracting and retaining outstanding talent is a top priority for us.”
The list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas and how they rank will be revealed for the first time at a ceremony on Oct. 6, at the JW Marriott in Austin.
Sparklight among fastest
Sparklight, a broadband communications provider, was recently named to PC Magazine’s list of the 10 Fastest Internet Service Providers in the nation for the second consecutive year.
The leader for rigorous, labs-based comparative reviews of internet products, PC Magazine tested ISPs across the country based on upload and download speeds via PCMag Speedtest from June 1, 2021, to June 7, this year.
“We’re incredibly honored to once again be ranked by PC Magazine as one of the top 10 Fastest ISPs in U.S.,” said Julie Laulis, president and CEO. “We continue to invest in our infrastructure to ensure our customers have access to a state-of-the-art network designed to support the high-speed internet needs of our customers and communities – today and in the future. Whether they are working, learning, gaming or streaming from home, we are pleased to provide our customers with a seamless, best in class experience.”
Sparklight currently offers speeds up to 1 Gigabit for residential customers and up to 5 Gigabits for business customers over its fiber-powered network. With investments of nearly $950 million over the past three years, the company is laying the groundwork to launch speeds as fast as 10 Gigabits (10G) and beyond.