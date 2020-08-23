Weatherly named manager of McCoy’s
McCoy’s Building Supply has named Adam Weatherly as store manager of its Longview location at 2500 Alpine Road.
Weatherly joined McCoy’s in May 2013 after graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University. He worked at the company’s Lufkin store before joining McCoy’s Management Development Program and was assistant manager at stores in Orange and Tyler before his promotion to manager.
He served as manager in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and led the team in Cleburne for the past three years.
“I’m excited to be back in East Texas and am looking forward to meeting our customers in the Longview area,” Weatherly said.
McCoy’s, which has headquarters in San Marcos, employs 2,500 people and operates 88 stores, three distribution facilities and two millwork facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and New Mexico.