Gregg County purchasing agent recognized
Gregg County was one of 181 agencies in the United States and Canada to receive the 26th annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2021 from the National Procurement Institute.
Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis has won the award multiple years.
The award “is earned by public and nonprofit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence.” Gregg County was one of 42 counties to receive the award.
“The AEP program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually,” information from the National Procurement Institute said.
McWhorter recognized for leadership, knowledge
David McWhorter, certified insurance counselor of Gans & Smith Insurance Agency in Longview, recently was recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.
He was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing 25 consecutive years of successfully maintaining the certified insurance counselor designation. The CIC designation requires an annual continuing education update ensuring that McWhorter’s education is always up-to-date and relevant.
The CIC program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, the Society of CIC is a nonprofit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
Austin Bank board of directors makes promotion
The Austin Bank board of directors has named Billie Mims the new location president for the Kilgore office.
“Billie is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our customers exceptional service,” said Jeff Austin III, vice chairman of the board. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
Mims has more than 33 years’ banking and lending experience covering the consumer and commercial areas as well as oversight of loan support personnel. Mims joined Austin Bank with the acquisition of City National Bank in 2008 and was promoted to senior vice president in March 2018.
A graduate of Jacksonville High School, Kilgore College, Texas Tech School of Applied Banking and American Bankers Association School of Lending, Mims has received the Foundation of Banking Certificate from the American Institute of Banking and completed the ABA’s National Commercial Lending School and Graduate Commercial Lending School, both at Southern Methodist University. She is attending the SW Graduate School of Banking at SMU and will graduate in June.
Mims is a member of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2003. She and her husband, Billy, live in Kilgore and have one daughter, Amy Bruyere.
Attorneys recognized in ‘Best Lawyers in America’
Sorey & Gilliland co-founders Dan Sorey and Derek Gilliland have been recognized in the 2022 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America” legal guide.
This is Sorey’s second consecutive selection to the listing based upon his personal injury litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs.
Gilliland earned dual recognition in patent and intellectual property litigation, his first in both areas.
“Dan and I share a belief that our clients’ best interests should take precedence over all else,” Gilliland said. “To earn peer-selected recognition such as this validates that we are succeeding on that front.”
Sorey represents clients injured as the result of the negligence of others throughout the Southwest, bringing a decade’s worth of experience as a law enforcement officer to his legal practice.
Gilliland handles all types of civil litigation, including patent infringement, personal injury, products liability and breach of contracts. He has earned a number of significant verdicts, including the largest patent infringement verdict in Washington state history. He is a frequent seminar speaker for the State Bar of Texas, the American Intellectual Property Law Association, and other professional organizations. His work has also earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers.
“The Best Lawyers in America” is the oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country. Selection is based upon a comprehensive review of nominees by lawyers within the same geographical region who share a practice focus, with final selections made by the publication’s research team.