Gilmer florist recognized as Certified Floral Designer
Brandy Ferrer, owner of Simply Beautiful Floral Co. in Gilmer, was recognized by the American Institute of Floral Designers as a recipient of its Certified Floral Designer designation.
Ferrer was granted the designation after completing the Professional Floral Design Evaluation on July 3 immediately before AIFD’s National Symposium, “Roots,” in Las Vegas. Symposium is the floral industry’s leading floral design education event.
The Certified Floral Designer recognition is granted after a floral designer has demonstrated understanding of the concepts of design through education and by subjecting their floral design work to a vigorous peer evaluation conducted by an international panel of design experts.
In addition to being honored with the designation, Ferrer's designs and evaluation marks were considered to be so artistic that she has also been extended an invitation to become an Accredited Member of American Institute of Floral Designers and will be inducted during ceremonies as part of AIFD’s 2023 National Symposium “GROW" in Chicago.
CPA society names officers
Tyler-based certified public accountant Misty M. de Wet was elected 2022-23 president of the Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) East Texas Chapter.
De Wet is the vice president of internal audit at Southside Bank.
Longview-based CPA Heather Sanders, tax manager at Henry & Peters, P.C., was named president-elect of the chapter.
Joining de Wet and Sanders on the chapter’s leadership team are: immediate past president Tom Seale, Gollob, Morgan Peddy P.C.; vice president AJ Evans, CPA, Prothro, Wilhelmi & Co., PLLC; and secretary/treasurer Kindle Chapman, CPA, Brookshire Grocery Co.
The remaining 2022-23 TXCPA East Texas Board of Directors include: Mehgan Ibanez, CPA; Brandon Mays, CPA; Tom Branton, CPA; Len Song, CPA; Kevan Kirksey, CPA; and John Ussery, CPA.
Amy Taylor, CPA, MBA, senior manager at Henry & Peters, P.C., will serve on TXCPA’s Executive Board. The following people will serve on the TXCPA board of directors: Kathy Kapka, CPA, CGMA; Kelly Noe, CPA, CGMA; Brandon Mays, CPA; Stephanie Morgan, CPA; Keith Pfeffer, CPA; Royce Read, CPA; Tom Seale, CPA; Mike Thomas, CPA, ABV, CFF; and Veronda Willis, CPA, CGMA.
The chapter also recognized three of its members with special awards:
Outstanding director: Heather Sanders, CPA, tax manager at Henry & Peters, P.C.;
Outstanding committee member: Misty de Wet, CPA, vice president of internal audit at Southside Bank; and
Outstanding member: Kevan Kirksey, CPA, officer at Henry & Peters, P.C.
TXCPA East Texas, a chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, has been serving TXCPA members since 1953.
The chapter serves more than 800 members in 20 Texas counties including: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustin, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Financial advisor earns designation
Financial advisor Matthew Simcox has earned the designation of Certified Kingdom Advisor.
Simcox, a doctor of jurisprudence, is a financial advisor with Truevine Wealth Partners in Longview. Truevine is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
Kingdom Advisors, a membership community for financial professionals who specialize in serving the Christian market segment, has granted the Certified Kingdom Advisor designation to Simcox. The designation is the gold standard for professionals desiring to offer Christian financial advice.
Westlake Chemical announces earnings
Westlake Chemical, which employs about 200 people at its Longview plant, reported record second-quarter results this month.
Record net sales were $4.5 billion, the company reported, while record net income was $858 million.
"Our record performance is a result of strong sales volumes across our portfolio of differentiated and specialized product offerings paired with our market position as a global leader in chlorovinyls production continuing to drive the performance of our businesses," said Albert Chao, president and chief executive officer, in a statement. "With approximately three quarters of our sales in North America, our competitive advantages and focus on disciplined execution enabled us to navigate the impacts of continued logistics constraints, and higher energy and raw material costs. I want to thank all of the Westlake employees for their commitment and dedication in helping us achieve these results."
Those results show an increase of $336 million in net income from the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $1.59, compared with $1.41 a year earlier.
Sales, net income up at EnPro Industries
Sales and net income at Charlotte-based EnPro Industries were up in the second quarter compared with a year ago
Truck equipment manufacturer Stemco, a part of EnPro Industries, employs about 340 people in the East Longview Business Park.
Net sales for the quarter were up 11.6%, from $298.6 million to $333.3 million
Net income for the quarter was $33.1 million, up from $29.3 million a year earlier, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.32, compared with $1.56 a year ago.
"We delivered outstanding results in the second quarter despite a challenging economic environment marked by inflationary cost pressures, ongoing supply chain challenges and heightened macroeconomic uncertainty," said Eric Vaillancourt, president and chief executive officer, in a prepared statement. "We drove solid revenue and earnings growth across the company as adjusted EBITDA margins exceeded 24%. Our performance was driven by strong organic growth, including pricing initiatives, and the sustained benefits from our portfolio reshaping actions."
"Demand for our leading industrial technology applications remained firm in the second quarter, and we are entering the second half with strong backlog and order patterns. Our results this quarter continue to demonstrate our ability to drive sustainable growth and enhanced value for our stakeholders as we build upon the strong foundation in place at Enpro."