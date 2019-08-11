Nurse practitioners join practice
Two psychiatric nurse practitioners have joined the general psychiatry practice of Dr. Jonathan C. Lockhart in Longview. Both are board-certified in psychiatry and leverage strong therapeutic practices with years of health care experience.
Robin T. Watson has more than 16 years of mental health and nursing experience, including three years in the psychiatric nurse practitioner role. Board certified in psychiatric mental health, she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Lamar University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Texas at Tyler. Watson also graduated with highest distinction with a Master of Science in nursing from Midwestern State University at Wichita Falls.
Libbie S. Stokke is a dual board-certified nurse practitioner in family and psychiatric mental health. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Missouri, Columbia, with her master’s degree in psychiatric mental health. With more than 20 years of experience, she has most recently been employed with the Veterans Administration Services.
Call (903) 295-8990 for information.
American Forest Management moves
LUFKIN — American Forest Management, the nation’s largest land management and land sales company, has relocated its Groveton office to Lufkin.
“Moving to Lufkin allows us to be more accessible to prospective and current clients,” said Michael Posey, district manager.
Posey and six other employees are based out of the new office, including a wildlife biologist, land broker, forest technician and three foresters.
In Southeast Texas, American Forest Management manages about 244,000 acres for three different timber management investment organizations, 7,500 acres for a large family ownership, 19,750 acres of a mitigation bank and 650 recreational hunting leases.
It also has an office in Tyler and serves clients in Arkansas and Louisiana.
Visit americanforestmanagement.com for more information.
Summit acquires 2 Lufkin companies
A fire and life safety company has expanded into Texas and acquired two Lufkin companies.
In a press release, SFP Holding Inc announced its subsidiary, A-1 National Fire Co., a member of Summit Cos. completed the purchase of Southern Supply Inc. and PAW Security LLC, which does business as United Security Services.
— Share your news: Send news of new hires, job changes, promotions, awards, training completed and other news to the Sunday Business Digest by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Submissions may be faxed to (903) 757-3742; emailed to newstip@news-journal.com; or mailed to: Business Section, Longview News-Journal, P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606. For information, call (903) 237-7744.