Carter joins Telco Plus as VP lending
Lisa Carter has joined Telco Plus Credit Union as vice president of lending.
Her experience includes the mortgage department of the State Department Federal Credit Union in Alexandria, Virginia; Home Equity department manager for the State Employees Credit Union of Maryland; and supervisor at Freddie Mac in McLean, Virginia. In Houston, Carter worked as an originator for Nationstar Mortgage, Ocwen, and Chocolate Bayou Community Federal Credit Union, where she was lending manager, then VP of lending.
Carter also runs her own real estate investing business.
She is originally from Maryland and received a bachelors degree from Towson University.
Niehaus promoted at Curtis Blakely
Kyle Niehaus has been promoted to senior associate at Curtis Blakely & Co., P.C., CPAs
Niehaus is a graduate of UT Tyler with a bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting as well as a graduate of Texas A&M University with a BS in Agricultural Economics. He joined Curtis Blakely in 2016.
Curtis Blakely began in 1977 in Longview. Its office is at 2403 Judson Road. Visit cbandco.com for more information.
McWhorter joins Gans & Smith
William McWhorter began his insurance career with Gans & Smith Insurance in July as a producer.
A Longview native, McWhorter attended The University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 2013 with a BA in Government and minor in Communications Studies. After graduation, he held positions with campaigns and elected officials in East Texas, Austin, Washington, and New Hampshire. He and worked the past two years at the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Forage conference Sept. 6 in Gilmer
GILMER — The East Texas Forage Conference will give livestock and hay producers a wide range of information to help them maximize their pastures’ potential.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op, 1200 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer.
Cost is $15 per person until Aug. 30 and $25 thereafter. Lunch is provided. To register, call the AgriLife Extension office at (903) 843-4019.