Bunt to Regions as commercial banker
Brad Bunt has joined Regions Bank as a Small Business Administration commercial banker for its East Texas and North Louisiana markets.
He will be responsible for developing and managing the bank’s SBA program, which provides loans to help small businesses start, build and grow through partnerships with the Small Business Administration.
“Brad’s extensive SBA knowledge, his industry experience and his commitment to excellence make him a natural fit for the role,” said Chad Cargile, Regions market executive for Tyler and Longview. “He is a highly regarded and recognized leader in the SBA community for the partnerships he has established with small business owners.”
Bunt previously served as director of the North Central Texas Small Business Development Center serving Denton, Cooke and Montague counties. Earlier, he was director of the Kilgore College Small Business Development Center, a role he began in 1991.
His work includes international partnerships with the U.S.–Ukraine Foundation & Community Partnership Project, leading multiple trade delegations from Longview to Ronmy and Donetsk, Ukraine. Bunt also serves on the U.S. Ukraine Foundation’s Biotech Advisory Board.
Buettner to Regional Wound Care Center
Nancy Buettner, MSM, PA-C, is joining The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at Longview Regional Medical Center as an advanced wound care provider.
She will work closely with the center’s case managers, nurses and clinical team to bring advanced wound treatment to patients with non-healing wounds.
Buettner joined Diagnostic Clinic of Longview in February 2015, after completion of the Physician Assistant Program. Her focus has been in primary care, with an interest in wound care.
The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at Longview Regional specializes in the advanced treatment of non-healing wounds. An estimated 6.7 million Americans live with chronic wounds.
Jackson, McCartney begin at Pinecrest
Bryan “Austin” Jackson has joined Pinecrest Country Club as executive chef and Michael McCartney has joined as food and beverage director at the Longview club.
Jackson has worked at Eagles Bluff Country Club in Bullard, Denton Country Club and White Bluff Resort in Whitney.
McCartney brings 35 years of experience, most recently at Marshall Lakeside Country Club. He also was longtime owner and operator of Country Inn Steakhouses in Brenham, Somerville and Huntsville.
Thomas joins HealthCare Express
Katelyn Thomas, a nurse practitioner and previously an intensive care nurse, has joined HealthCare Express in Longview as a nurse practitioner.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Central University and became certified as a nurse practitioner at Baylor University.
Nominees picked for downtown awards
The Longview Main Street Program and One Hundred Acres of Heritage Inc. recently nominated five downtown businesses and efforts for the 2019 Texas Downtown Association Presidents Awards.
The nominees, by category, are:
■ Best Commercial Renovation: Copper Tree Retreat
■ Best Public Improvement: Downtown Longview Streetscape Project
■ Best Promotional Event: ArtWalk
■ Best New Construction: R. Lacy
■ Best Downtown Business: Oil Horse Brewing Co.
The Texas Downtown Association Presidents Awards are awarded each year to highlight and celebrate the achievement of businesses, developers, individuals, and organizations in their efforts to promote and develop their respective downtown districts.
The Longview Main Street program has been a finalist for a TDA President’s Award in 2017 for Downtown Live and 2018 for the JT Smith/Pelaia Plaza Sculpture Garden.
Rader renews Golden Rule membership
Rader Funeral Homes of Longview and Henderson have renewed membership in the International Order of the Golden Rule, a trade association for independently owned funeral homes throughout North America and overseas.
As a member, Rader is held to a strict code of ethics and standards based on the Golden Rule — do unto others as you would have them do unto you —ensuring that dignified and caring service are available to families in Longview and Henderson at fair and reasonable prices.
Online training for new ag businesses
Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch is a 12-week online course set to be offered Aug.18-Nov. 9 by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The course fee is $120, which includes 12-weeks of instruction.
Participants will learn about starting a new ag business or enterprise, including tax implications, insurance needs, developing grazing or wildlife leases, finance management, land management techniques and resources, alternative ranching and ecotourism opportunities and more.
Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/productListingDetails/2785 or call (979) 845-2604. For more information, call (361) 265-9203 or Megan.Clayton@ag.tamu.edu .