Reynolds joins TB&T as VP, facilities mgr
Andy Reynolds has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust Co. as vice president and facilities manager in the bank’s main branch in Longview.
Reynolds most recently was in a business administration role for Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. He has been involved in business administration roles for more than 20 years with experience in directing operations, finance, human resources, risk management, information technology, construction projects and facility master planning.
He holds a business management degree from LeTourneau University.
Reynolds is a past director for the East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates and the East Texas Piney Woods Chapter of the American Red Cross, a past member of LeTourneau University’s President’s Advisory Council and a past president of the East Texas chapter of the National Association of Church Business Administrators.
Pratt, Brown named SWEPCO managers
AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co., the Shreveport-based utility that serves Longview and much of the region, has appointed Paul Pratt as director of customer services and marketing and Henry Brown as director of grid modernization.
Pratt most recently served as manager of energy efficiency and consumer programs for Louisiana and Texas. He joined SWEPCO in 2006 as an energy efficiency and consumer programs coordinator.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University Shreveport and an MBA from Louisiana Tech University.
Brown most recently served as manager of meter revenue operations. Over his 43-year career, he has served as a meter reader, meter electrician, supervisor of meter electricians for the Shreveport and Longview districts; customer services supervisor; and manager of field activities.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Wiley College.
Goudarzi gets client satisfaction award
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized Brent Goudarzi as a 2019 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction.
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Personal Injury attorneys in each state.
Attorneys selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOPIA’s selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, research, and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation.
Intellectual property workshop at SFA
NACOGDOCHES — Those interested in learning more about intellectual property can engage with intellectual property attorneys and representatives from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office at a workshop hosted by Stephen F. Austin State University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 12, in the Cole STEM Building, Room 401.
Co-sponsored by the college, the Patent and Trademark Office and the Intellectual Property Section of the State Bar of Texas, the workshop will provide information and advice on how securing trademarks and patents on innovation, inventions or creative ideas can strengthen businesses.
Cost is $10, and lunch is included. Register by Sept. 5 at sfasu.edu/IPWorkshop .
Email cosm@sfasu.edu for more information.