Austin Bank introduces new logo
Austin Bank, which is based in Jacksonville, has introduced a new logo, tag line and brand colors, but the bank says it's the “Same bank. Same name. Same family. New look."
The new tagline, “With you for good,” speaks to the bank's commitment to being there for its customers in happy times and in tough times, according to the bank.
“I am proud of the new look for the bank,” said Jeff Austin, Jr., senior chairman of the board. “Austin Bank has been built on the philosophy of hard work, humility and down-to-earth service that has been a staple of bank culture since the day my grandfather started in the banking business. This new look reflects the direction we are going in the future while encompassing who we are and who we will remain.”
“Our new look reflects all the good that is happening every day in our offices, and out in the communities we serve,” said Jeff Austin III, chairman of the board. “As a fourth-generation banker, I have seen many changes in the industry. Austin Bank has a long history as a strong, community bank, and our new branding references that history and the strength, support and stability we commit to providing future generations.”
Exterior signage across the company will be changed to reflect the new brand over the next few months. Interior changes will follow at a later time.
For more information, visit AustinBank.com/with-you-for-good .
EnPro releases financial results
EnPro Industries, which includes STEMCO in Longview, declared a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share, payable June 14 to shareholders of record as of May 31.
The company reported quarterly sales of $282.6 million, up 4.6% from a year ago. Net income was $37.4 million, up from $17.1 million a year earlier.
Westlake Chemical announces distribution
The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, declared a distribution 47.14 cents per unit, payable May 26 to unit holders of record on May 12.
WEstlake Chemical has a facility at the Eastman Chemical plant just outside Longview.
Sysco increases quarterly cash dividend
Sysco's board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 1 penny to 50 cents per share. The new dividend is payable July 28 to stockholders of record on July 7.
Quarterly sales increased 11.7% from a year ago, to $18.9 billion. Net quarterly profit was $429.6 million, a 41.6% increase, and earnings per share were 84 cents, up 42.4%.