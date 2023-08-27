Austin Bank names two to new positions
Patty Steelman has been named to the new position of community engagement officer of Austin Bank, and Rachel French has been named the bank's senior vice president and marketing director.
Steelman, executive vice president, joined Austin Bank in October 1999 in the role of the bank’s first marketing director and had remained in that position. During her tenure, the bank has experienced significant growth in both assets and physical locations, officials said.
“With the market expansion of the bank, it has been a strategic goal to strengthen the level of our community outreach,” said Jeff Austin III, board chairman. “Building upon the number of relationships Patty has nurtured in our Smith County market, her new role will allow that same level of attention to be extended to all the communities we serve.”
Steelman is a graduate of the American Bankers Association School of Marketing and Management at SMU and is a Certified Financial Marketing Professional.
French holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from The University of North Texas. She began her career in advertising sales with a Condé Nast Publication firm in Dallas. A few years later, she launched her public relations career with Neiman Marcus Group, which led her to Seattle, where she helped launch the first retail location in the Pacific Northwest.
After almost a decade with Neiman Marcus, French returned to Dallas where she led all retail marketing efforts for NorthPark Center and then to California as head of marketing with Simon Property Group in Silicon Valley.
Most recently, French has worked in the health care and academic industry, serving as the executive director of marketing for The University of Texas at Tyler.
French will office out of the bank’s Longview Oak Forest location at 911 NW Loop 281.
Texas Bank and Trust hires VP
Kevin Wasson has joined Texas Bank and Trust in its technology division as vice president and data and business automation manager in Longview.
Wasson has worked in the financial services industry with a local credit union in various capacities since 1986. His experience includes consumer/mortgage lending, manager of IT operations and vice president of information technology.
He holds an associate of arts in general studies from Kilgore College, a bachelor of business administration in management from Texas A&M University in College Station and he is an honor graduate of the Southwest CUNA Management School at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
Best Lawyers recognizes local attorneys
Best Lawyers in America named six Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC attorneys to its 2024 legal guide, with special Lawyer of the Year recognition to partner Johnny Ward for excellence in intellectual property litigation.
“These recognitions really speak to the success of our entire team,” Ward said. “I am incredibly proud to be a part of it, and I am thankful for the acknowledgment of our hard-earned results.”
A courthouse veteran, Ward is known for trial victories against some of the world’s most recognizable companies, including Apple, Samsung and Microsoft. He is also recognized for his work in commercial and personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.
Honored each year since 2018, Charles Everingham IV and Wesley Hill are each recognized for their work in intellectual property and patent litigation. Everingham has defended clients against claims of patent infringement in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, energy, hospitality and software industries. Hill is board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has garnered a national reputation for success in the courtroom.
Bruce A. Smith is listed for his personal injury achievements on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants. Smith has been repeatedly recognized by his peers in Texas Super Lawyers and is also board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
Standout trial lawyer Andrea Fair is listed by Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for the fourth consecutive year for her intellectual property litigation practice. Fair also has been listed in Texas Super Lawyers' Up & Coming and Rising Stars legal guides since 2017.
Of counsel and former U.S. District Court Judge T. John Ward is honored for his intellectual property litigation expertise. His practice focuses on patent and complex commercial cases as well as mediation and arbitration.
Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC is based in Longview.
Jarvis Christian names band director
Jarvis Christian University has named Michael Ray Bradley Jr. of New Iberia, Louisiana, as its new band director.
Bradley, 30, graduated from Grambling State University as a music education major, under the tutelage of Larry J. Pannell, who served as JCU’s interim band director last year.
A Grambling State University legacy student, Bradley served three years as a drum major of the Tiger Marching Band. He played saxophone in multiple ensembles, including show band, jazz band, symphonic band, and orchestra.
UT Tyler names new dean
Dr. Pradeep “Max” Dass has been named the new dean of The University of Texas at Tyler College of Education and Psychology, effective Sept. 1.
Dass serves as the Walkup Distinguished Professor of Science Education and Department of STEM Education chair at Northern Arizona University.
He holds a Master of Science in botany from Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University and a doctorate in science education from the University of Iowa.