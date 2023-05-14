Capital Wealth Group recognizes financial advisor
Jon Cromer, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Capital Wealth Group in Longview, was named to the LPL’s Chairman’s Club. The honor is presented to less than 4% of the firm’s more than 21,000 financial advisors nationwide.
“This is an impressive achievement that Jon has earned as a top performer and showcases his dedication to his clients,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “It is an honor to support Jon with robust technology, integrated products and differentiated services so he can run a thriving practice. We wish Jon and his entire team at Capital Wealth Group continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients.”
Cromer is affiliated with LPL Financial, a wealth management firm. LPL provides independent wealth management firms such as Capital Wealth Group the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives, according to LPL Financial.
For information on the Capital Wealth Group team, visit www.TheCapitalWealthGroup.com.