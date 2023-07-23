Christus Good Shepherd earns award
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview has earned the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023. The award recognizes high-level cardiac care for patients.
This is the first time the hospital has earned this achievement, and Christus Good Shepherd is the single facility in Longview to receive the honor. The hospital is one of 262 hospitals nationwide to be recognized, including Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
The award recognizes the commitment and success in implementing and achieving a higher standard of care for all cardiac patients as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
“This is a tremendous honor and achievement for the community and patients of the Longview region,” said Chief of Cardiology Dr. Chris McClish. “To be recognized by the American College of Cardiology highlights the tremendous effort by our Associates and demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality, comprehensive cardiac care.”
UT Tyler names interim graduate school leader
The University of Texas at Tyler has named Dr. Kouider Mokhtari as interim senior vice president for research and dean of the graduate school.
He replaces Dr. Steven Idell, who will retire Aug. 31. Mokhtari, who holds the UT Tyler Anderson-Vukelja-Wright Endowed Professorship, has served as the university’s associate vice president for research and associate dean of the graduate school since 2021. He previously was the UT Tyler associate provost for research and scholarship.
In this role, Mokhtari oversees about $36 million in research expenditures. The university has launched a national search for a permanent replacement.
VeraBank earns cloud banking award
Henderson-based VeraBank has received the 2023 Financial Services Impact Award in the Speed category by nCino, a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry.
The award recognizes nCino customers of various sizes from around the globe for swiftly adopting the nCino Cloud Banking Platform, quickly adapting to changes within the financial services industry and showing fast time to value in their technology adoption.
In addition to being recognized at nCino’s annual user conference, a $5,000 monetary donation was made on behalf of VeraBank to a nonprofit organization of its choice — Longview Community Ministries.
Jarvis Christian makes appointment
Jarvis Christian University President Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt has promoted former Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Cynthia Hester to the role of the university interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.
Hester has more than 30 years of university management experience in administration and academics. In addition to her work at Jarvis, Hester previously worked for Wiley College, Southern University at Shreveport and Grambling State University
Hester graduated summa cum laude from Grambling State University with an accounting degree and then completed her Master in Business Administration at Louisiana Tech University. She earned her Doctor of Education in Higher Education at Grambling State University. She also is a certified financial educator instructor for the National Financial Educators Council.
Hester owns her own consulting firm providing management training to corporate employees and small business owners. She is the founder and CEO of a money management program for K-16 students called “Mind Your Own Business” and a financial empowerment plan for men and women titled “You Look Rich, but Where’s Your Money.”
UT Tyler grant
The University of Texas at Tyler was awarded $211,000 by the National Institutes of Health to help improve blood-clotting medications for treatments in lung disorders and diseases.
The project is designed to identify dosing of fibrinolytic, or clot-busting, agents that can be safely and effectively administered to the compartment surrounding the lung to dissolve clots large enough to impair lung function. Dr. Steven Idell, UT Tyler professor of medicine and senior vice president for research, serves as principal investigator for the one-year NIH project.
Stroke care award
UT Health Tyler has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GoldPlus quality achievement award.
The award recognizes the hospital's commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
In addition, UT Health Tyler received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Advanced Therapy award by meeting specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment to remove the clot causing the stroke.
UT Health Tyler also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
Martin Midstream announces results
Kilgore-based Martin Midstream Partners declared a quarterly cash distribution of a half-cent per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, or 2 cents per common unit annually.
The company reported quarterly net income of $1.1 million, with a net loss of $4 million that includes a $5.1 million effect from the loss on paying off debt, for the six months that ended June 30.
Bob Bondurant, president and chief executive officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, said in a prepared statement, “The Partnership continued to benefit from our diversified business model in the second quarter as strength in our Transportation segment offset challenges in our Sulfur and Specialty Products segments which both have exposure to a currently difficult agricultural market. As of May 1st, 2023, we sold all remaining butane inventory completing our exit from the butane optimization business. This allowed us to further reduce debt by $39.5 million from $500 million at March 31, 2023, to $460.5 million at June 30, 2023. While we will utilize our NGL underground storage facility under a fee-based butane logistics model, going forward we have removed the volatility in our Specialty Products segment earnings related to the butane optimization business, which had negative adjusted (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of $15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
“Considering our ongoing operations, which does not include losses associated with the butane optimization business, the second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million, was in line with our forecast and reaffirms our guidance of $115.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year 2023.”