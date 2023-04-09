Christus nurse in Marshall earns Daisy Award
Hillary Hasty, a nurse at Christus Good Shepherd-Marshall, has been honored with a Daisy Award, a patient-nominated recognition.
Hasty generally works in intermediate care and surgical services.
“This nurse is a very kind, caring, considerate and compassionate nurse. She took time to reassure me and my family during my first stay," the patient said. "She sat with me and held my hand for a long period of time. She prayed with me. She kept my family updated.
"Every time I needed her she was there for me. I never needed to call her. She even came to see me in the nursing home. When I was readmitted to the hospital and to my delight, she was my nurse again! I love her! And I know she loves me and all of her patients. God made her to be a nurse.”
New doctor at Christus Trinity Clinic
Krystal Ware, a doctor of audiology who also has a certificate of clinical competence in audiology, has joined Christus Trinity Clinic in Longview.
She is accepting new patients ages 6 months and older.
With more than 10 years of experience, Ware provides comprehensive hearing evaluations and treatment plans.
In-person and virtual visits are available by calling (903) 996-2791.
Capital Wealth hires insurance manager
Capital Wealth Group has hired Seth Drennan to serve as insurance manager.
He will provide in-house solutions for new and existing clients.
Drennan is a licensed LPL financial advisor and certified in property and casualty Insurance as well as health and life insurance.
Drennan is a native East Texan and graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics – Finance and Real Estate with a minor in Business.
Before his time in insurance and financial planning, Drennan was an educator and coach for Pine Tree ISD, Pittsburg ISD and Overton ISD.
Capital Wealth Group is a an independent wealth management firm in downtown Longview.
For information, visit www.TheCapitalWealthGroup.com.