Christus nurse honored with DAISY Award
In recognition of the extraordinary care, compassion, and kindness she has shown to patients, registered nurse Amber Hartt has been recognized with the DAISY Award at a ceremony at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall.
The DAISY Award began in 1999 as part of the DAISY foundation; and stands for "Diseases Attacking the Immune System." It started as a tribute to the nurses who cared for Patrick Barnes, who passed away from an auto-immune disease.
The award was first created and piloted at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
There are more than 5,400 health care facilities and nursing schools in all 50 states, and 33 other countries and territories committed to honoring nurses with the DAISY Award.
Nurses are nominated by anyone in the organization — patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, other clinicians and staff — anyone who experiences or observes extraordinary compassionate care being provided by a nurse.
For Hartt, her nomination was from a patient, who said: “Amber made certain that I understood the procedures needed and the care I would receive the day of my surgery. She was very comforting and cheerful. She was a day brightener!”
As a DAISY Award honoree, Hartt receives a certificate proclaiming her an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a DAISY Award pin, hand-carved stone sculpture from Zimbabwe titled “A Healer’s Touch” and a spotlight page on the award website telling the story of why she was honored.
East Texas hospital honored for maternity care
The Leapfrog Group and Money Magazine have recognized Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant as one of the nation’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care providing “the best care a hospital can offer a new life.”
For the list, the Leapfrog Group partnered with Money to analyze maternity care data submitted to the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which was completed by more than 2,200 hospitals in 2022. Titus Regional was one of 17 hospitals in the state and one of two rural hospitals in Texas to qualify for this distinction.
The recognition came after more than three years of work to improve maternal care in the Mount Pleasant community, according to the hospital.
“This recognition further demonstrates the importance of providing our patients with the safest, state-of-the-art care when entrusting us with their maternity care," said Dr. Christopher Mason, TRMC’s medical director of maternal services. "Just because we’re in a rural area doesn’t mean our community should experience compromised care. We will continue to be an example to our region on how to continuously adapt and update care.
"Our team has become fierce patient advocates treating each patient as if they are their own family. They work tirelessly to prepare patients for labor, Cesarean sections, birth, recovery, and becoming a new family.”
As a maternal department, the team at Titus started building maternal safety measures in 2016, according to the hospital. They implemented simulations for hands-on staff practice of emergency events to refine the processes and improve communication and teamwork, which are key to lowering preventable deaths. The maternal department also pulled in other departments, such as emergency and ICU, because maternal patients present to these departments for care as well. They participate in TexasAIM (Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health) and have achieved the Level of Maternal Care Level II Facility designation with no deficiencies.
East Texas state park employees recognized
An adopt-a-highway group in Cass County has been named 2022’s Group of the Year by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The group, Atlanta State Park employees, was recognized for showing remarkable dedication to the program.
“This group has been on a mission since they formed in 2006,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Stephanie Fahrney.
The 11-member group adopted the road leading to their park’s entrance on FM 1154, starting at FM 96.
“Members of this group not only put in the work, they’re also a voice for the adopt-a-highway program. Each day they are visited by many people, young and old. Each time they receive a compliment on their beautiful park, they use that as a stepping stone to share how and why their park is indeed beautiful.”
The adopt-a-highway program began in Texas in 1985, and since then has grown into a nationally and internationally recognized litter-prevention effort.
The program allows volunteers to adopt stretches of state-maintained roadway to conduct litter pickups. Adopt-a-highway has about 3,400 volunteer groups across Texas.