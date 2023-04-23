Christus recognized for stroke care
Christus Good Shepherd Health System received two achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions to the hospital, according to a statement.
Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke, with stroke being the No. 5 cause of death in the United States, according Christus Health. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.
The Get With The Guidelines programs by American Heart Association and American Stroke Association help ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence — and research-based guidelines.
As a participant in Get With The Guidelines programs, Christus Good Shepherd Health System qualified for the award by demonstrating how the organization has committed to improving quality care.
This year, Christus Good Shepherd Health System – Longview and Christus Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall received “gold plus honor roll elite” recognition for stroke care and “gold plus honor roll” recognition for type 2 diabetes care.
To celebrate the awards, and also to recognize EMS professionals who work in partnership with the hospital staff, each hospital will be hosting a reception to honor the front line caregivers who made earning the awards possible.
East Texas yoga retreat makes national list
Retreat in the Pines, a women’s retreat sanctuary an hour north of Tyler, has been named as one of the Best Yoga Retreat Centers in the country by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
What started off small — occasional retreats for five to seven guests hosted by the owner and founder Theresa Polley — has grown into a larger retreat business. Today, the all-women organization is led by a mother-daughter team and, most weekends, hosts groups of up to 14 women.
Later this year, Retreat in the Pines will celebrate 19 years of hosting retreats.
Arabella of Longview sets farmers market
Arabella of Longview will host a farmer’s market 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at 1133 E. Hawkins Parkway.
The event will feature locally grown produce, gourmet goodies, crafts, gifts, and more. Residents of Arabella of Longview also will have their own creations and items for sale.