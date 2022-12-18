Longview law firm adds attorney
Attorney Amy Bates Ames joined the law firm of Coghlan Crowson in Longview.
The law firm represents clients throughout Texas in oil, gas, and mineral law, complex litigation and probate and estate planning.
Ames is a native of East Texas. She grew up in Marshall and has practiced law in Longview and Tyler for more than 22 years.
She earned her law degree from South Texas College of Law in 1999 and attended The University of Texas at Austin for her undergraduate degree. Her primary areas of practice include complex commercial and consumer litigation, probate and bankruptcy.