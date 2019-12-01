Parsons joins Forbes & Butler
Longview-based Forbes & Butler, a graphic design and advertising firm, has expanded its creative team by hiring Jerrad Parsons as a web/video/print designer.
Parsons brings more than 10 years of experience in the graphic and web design field. His primary focus is web design along with graphic design tasks, including print, video, animation and editing.
“I am excited to make this move to Forbes & Butler to help expand their digital department,” Parsons said in a statement. “I look forward to working for such a respected company and team members that pride themselves on quality service and creative design.”
Parsons earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Texas Tech in 2010.
Kirk is new ECU board chairman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — E. Wayne Kirk was elected chairman by the board of directors of the Eastman Credit Union.
As a certified public accountant and certified valuation analyst, Kirk brings 45 years of accounting and management experience to the board. He is a partner in Trinity Valuation Consulting Group, a leading financial services consulting group, located in Johnson City. Trinity serves as a resource center for the financial and legal communities with clients in the United States and abroad. Prior to Trinity, Kirk was the co-founder of Kirk & Fortner, CPAs.
Kirk, who has served on ECU’s board of directors for 15 years, has also served as chairman of the Audit Committee and Finance Committee. In addition, Kirk was the Board Treasurer prior to his appointment as the Vice Chair in 2014, a position he held for the past five years.
Originally from Southwest Virginia, Kirk resides in Johnson City, Tennessee.