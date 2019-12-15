Connor Barbe joins Sloan Law
The Sloan Law Firm in Longview recently hired Connor Barbe as an associate attorney.
Barbe began as an intern at Sloan in 2015 while he attended the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University. He earned a juris doctorate from SMU this year and passed the Texas Bar Exam in October.
Barbe was born in Longview and graduated from Longview High School in 2012.
East Texans named to workforce council
Two East Texans were among eight named to the Texas Workforce Investment Council.
Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Brandon Willis of Beaumont and reappointed Mark Dunn of Lufkin to terms set to end September 2025.
Others appointed were Jesse Cecil Gatewood of Corpus Christi, Michael Hinojosa, of Dallas, John Martin of San Antonio, Richard “Rick” Rhodes of Austin, Tom Halbouty of Southlake, and Richard Rhodes of Austin.
Willis is spokesman for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 450 chapter in Dayton. Dunn is president of Dunn’s Construction, LLC.
According to the governor’s office, the council engages in a collaborative, systematic view of workforce development programs throughout the state and provides for planning, evaluation, research, and other functions related to 19 workforce programs.
Eastman Credit Union sets record
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Eastman Credit Union this year is returning a record $14 million to members through its Extraordinary Dividend program.
“It is a privilege to announce that ECU’s volunteer board of directors voted to return a record-breaking $14 million to members this year, bringing our total to over $132 million since the payout began in 1998,” said Olan Jones, CEO and president.
The credit union’s Extraordinary Dividend has helped members ring in the new year for two decades, as the deposit appears in members’ accounts each January.
Jones, who is retiring at the end of 2019, spearheaded the Extraordinary Dividend concept in his first year as CEO, when Eastman Credit Union had 40,000 members. Today, it has 240,000 members.
“Once we have achieved a level of net worth that exceeds our need to meet our current and future requirements, our board chooses to return the money that is left over at the end of the year to our members,” said Kelly Price, current executive vice president who will become CEO Jan. 1.
The year-end bonus is directly related to the amount members earn on deposits and/or pay on loans throughout the year. While members enjoy the extra money, the local economy benefits greatly from the multi-million dollar disbursement.
“The payout results in a significant contribution to the economies of the regions ECU serves in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and in Gregg and Harrison Counties in Texas,” Jones said.