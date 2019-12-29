Longview Realtors honors members
The Longview Area Association of Realtors named broker Cherika Johnson 2019 Realtor of the Year and honored two others during its recent banquet at Pinecrest Country Club.
“It’s like the highest honor of my concern,” said Johnson, owner of Johnson Realty. “It is something we always aspire to achieve. It was totally a surprise. It is like winning the Academy Award.”
Johnson, who received a trophy and plaque, is a native of East Texas who graduated from Longview High School in 1995 and earned a degree in business administration from LeTourneau University. She has been a licensed real estate agent since 2007 and obtained a broker’s license in March 2016.
She belongs to Top Ladies of Distinction-Longview Oil Derrick Chapter, volunteered with the American Heart Association and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.
The association also named John Nustad of Southside Bank the Affiliate of the Year and Lynn Allen of Coldwell Banker Lenhart Properties.
They attended a banquet that drew about 150 people. The association has 905 members.
Landowners seminar Jan. 17 in Carthage
The East Texas Landowners Conference Jan. 17 in Carthage will offer residents information about their private property rights, responsibilities and liabilities, coordinators said.
The event, co-sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Panola Groundwater Conservation District, is free and open to the public. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St.
Lunch will be provided, with an RSVP is requested by Jan. 14. RSVP by contacting the Panola County Groundwater Conservation District at (903) 690-0143 or the AgriLife Extension office in Panola County at (903) 693-0300.
Speakers and topics include:
■ Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension law specialist, Amarillo – Landowner Liability and Fence Law, “Making Good Neighbors.”
■ Lashmet – Eminent Domain.
■ Joel Pigg, Texas Well Owner Network coordinator – Texas Aquifers and Water Well Safety.
■ Texas Department Public Safety representative – Texas Farm/Ranch Transport Regulations.
Red River Crops Conference set
The seventh annual Red River Crops Conference: Planning for Success, offering crop production information designed for Southwest Oklahoma and the Texas Rolling Plains, is set for Jan. 22-23 in the Southwest Technology Center, 711 W. Tamarack Road, Altus, Oklahoma.
The goal of the conference is to provide agricultural producers on both sides of the Red River with relevant management information that will create and enhance the profitability of their farm and ranch enterprises, said Emi Kimura, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomist, Vernon.
AgriLife Extension and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service collaborate to offer the annual event, alternating between the two states.
The two-day event will begin with registration from 7:30-8:15 a.m. both days and conclude at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 22 and 2:15 p.m. Jan. 23.
The cost is $25 per person for one or both days. Lunch will be served each day and preregistration by Jan. 20 is encouraged for meal counts.
For more information, call (580) 477-7962 or contact the nearest AgriLife Extension or Oklahoma Cooperative Extension office.