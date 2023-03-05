Eastman employee in Longview honored
Amy Hooper, director, chemical intermediates manufacturing, at Eastman’s Texas Operations manufacturing site in Longview, has been recognized by the Manufacturing Institute as a 2023 Women MAKE honoree.
The Women MAKE Awards honor women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies. This national honor identifies top talent in the manufacturing industry and further encourages award winners to mentor and support the next generation of female talent to pursue modern manufacturing careers, according to Eastman.
The 2023 Honorees and Emerging Leaders come from a variety of companies and represent diverse careers in manufacturing at all levels.
“I’m very excited, but not surprised, that Amy has been recognized by the Manufacturing Institute for her continued outstanding leadership,” said Andrew Coggins, Eastman vice president, chemical intermediates manufacturing and Texas Operations site leader. “Amy embodies what we value in a leader both inside and outside of Eastman and is an example of how we hope all our team members will strive to achieve their full potential and grow both personally and professionally.”
Award winners were chosen by an external panel of industry leaders — Women MAKE alumnae — based on the highest-scoring application essays .
Hooper has held several traditional engineering roles throughout her career, including process improvement, technical staff and technical service.
She has excelled in many significant leadership positions at Eastman’s second-largest manufacturing site, including the adhesives, hydrocarbon cracking and cogeneration manufacturing departments, according to Eastman.
Most recently, she served as the leader for tenant operations, which includes the polyethylene and polypropylene operations in Longview.
“I am proud to be a woman in the manufacturing industry because I am influencing the materials and processes that produce products that help solve some of the world’s most complex problems,” Hooper said.
Hooper will receive the award at the Women MAKE awards gala on April 20 in Washington, D.C.
Sherwood Financial earns Ameriprise award
Sherwood Financial in Longview, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2023.
To earn this achievement, Sherwood Financial established itself as one of the company’s top advisors.
Sherwood Financial has 24 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
UT Health Tyler wins Ardent Cup
UT Health Tyler has been recognized for excellence with the Ardent Cup, the highest honor awarded by Ardent Health Services.
UT Health Quitman also received honors with Chief Nursing Officer Rob Terry named CNO of the Year.
UT Health Tyler and Rob Terry were selected among other eligible hospitals and leaders within Ardent, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care. Ardent operates UT Health East Texas through a joint venture with The University of Texas System.
Presented annually, the Ardent Cup recognizes outstanding overall performance and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Winners must demonstrate success in a variety of areas including clinical quality, patient satisfaction and employee engagement while meeting financial and operational benchmarks.