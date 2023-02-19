Ex-city manager to receive lifetime award
Former Longview City Manager Rickey Childers will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award this summer from the Texas City Management Association.
Childers served as Longview city manager from 1999 to 2006. He also served as assistant city manager in the cities of Abilene and Carrollton, deputy city manager in Arlington and city manager in Lancaster.
The TCMA Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes city management professionals who have made significant contributions to the field of local government management for more than 20 years.
Awards will be presented at the TCMA Annual Conference Awards Luncheon on June 9 in Allen.
Robroy Industries names division president
Robroy Industries Raceway Division has named Clinton Gehrmann as the new division president. Gehrmann previously spent six-and-a-half years as president at Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation in Monroe, North Carolina.
Gehrmann has for more than 25 years worked in various management and leadership positions within electrical equipment companies such as Eaton, Solomon Corporation and Cooper Power Systems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.
In his new role as Raceway Division president, Gehrmann will oversee the day-to-day business of the Plasti-Bond, Perma-Cote, Rocket Rack, Robroy Stainless and ECN/Korns families of raceway products, as well as be responsible for management of division objectives, organizational development, and sustainable growth strategies.
Robroy Industries is a family-owned manufacturer of electrical products with a history of leadership in corrosion resistant electrical products that spans more than 118 years, according to the company.
The Raceway Division manufactures complete lines of PVC-coated and stainless-steel conduit, fittings, and accessories, as well as pre-engineered, factory-fabricated sanitary support systems.