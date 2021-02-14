SagePoint Financial gives Black 2020 MAC Honor
JBA Financial Services financial adviser Michael Black has been honored as part of the SagePoint Financial’s 2020 MAC Honors Awards
The MAC Honors program recognizes SagePoint financial professionals who demonstrate outstanding potential and exceptional commitment to their practice, according to JBA Financial Services.
A third-generation adviser, Black registered with SagePoint Financial in 2014 and in 2017, to expand on the insurance services already offered, earned the CFP certification. Since then, he has been able to offer his firm’s clients comprehensive financial planning.
Black volunteers with Buckner Child & Family Services in East Texas, Cub Scout Pack 621, House of Disciples, and First Baptist Church of Longview, in addition to other organizations.
JBA Financial Services has offices in Longview, Center and Commerce.
SWEPCO wins emergency response award
AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. was presented an Emergency Response Award by the Edison Electric Institute for helping restore power following several large storms in 2020.
Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts by Edison Electric Institute member companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events, according to SWEPCO.
SWEPCO sent line and contract personnel to partnering electric utilities — including sister operating companies at AEP — following multiple hurricanes and another severe ice storm.
Over the course of these assignments in 2020, crews encountered all types of adverse weather, including flooding and high winds, extreme heat, varying terrains and dangerous wildlife. Not only were these conditions not ideal, crews also had to navigate the health and safety challenges posed by COVID-19 as the global pandemic continued, according to a statement from SWEPCO.
“In the utility industry, providing mutual aid is not a matter of ‘if,’ but a matter of ‘when,’ ” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and COO. “After Hurricane Laura, 3,500 workers from our sister operating companies and other utilities, representing 15 states and Canada, helped SWEPCO employees get the lights back on for our customers. In turn, we helped other utilities across multiple states. Our crews will work long hours in difficult conditions to get the power restored.”