Professor at Wiley College to receive recognition
Dr. Gregory McPherson, professor at Wiley College in Marshall, will receive the Living Legends Award at the 24th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards Feb. 24 in Houston.
McPherson is the director of choral music, professor and resident artist composer at Wiley College. He is also the founder and executive director of Greg McPherson Global, an all-arts-led research initiative that focuses on the integration and convergence of emerging technologies in music, entertainment, education, community engagement and philanthropic collaboratives globally.
McPherson has served at the University of South Florida, Texas College, Washington State University, Alabama State University and The University of Massachusetts. He also held faculty post at Berklee College of Music.
The Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards began in 1999 by founder the Rev. Larry Davies and his wife, Sharon Davies. Their goal was to provide a platform to educate independent gospel artist and to recognize their excellence in the music industry. The Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards is the longest running independent award show in the country. Originally, only Texas artists were recognized, but now the awards have expanded to national and international categories. The 2022 edition will feature 17 categories for Texas, 23 categories for the United States and seven international categories.
For more information, visit www.tgmea.org.
EnPro Industries announces quarterly dividend
EnPro Industries, parent company to STEMCO in Longview, declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, a 4% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share and the seventh consecutive year of increased dividends since the company initiated a quarterly dividend in 2015.
“The decision to increase our quarterly dividend signals a continuation of our balanced capital allocation strategy, reflecting the durability of our business model and positive long-term outlook,” said Eric Vaillancourt, president and chief executive Officer.
The dividend is payable on March 16 to shareholders of record on March 2.
Sysco Corp. receives federal award
Sysco Corp., which operates a food distribution center in Longview, was named to the list of U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Agency. The U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions are businesses and organizations that have made a public commitment to reduce food loss and waste in their own operations in the United States by 50% by the year 2030.
Sysco has committed to diverting 90% of operations and food waste from landfills as part the company’s 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility goals. The company reported it will achieve that goal through meal donations and contributing food waste to animal feed and composting efforts.