Robroy Industries announces promotions
Robroy Industries' Gilmer-based Raceway Division promoted Tawny Bewley to customer service manager.
Bewley has been with the Raceway Division since 2017 and has served as the customer service supervisor since February 2018. She has made valuable strides in improving how the company serves its customers along with improving internal efficiencies.
Raceway President Steve Voelzke stated, “I am so proud of Tawny and the leadership qualities that are constantly improving and going to the next level. She has vision for what she wants for her team and for our organization, and the passion and commitment to help us get there. We are excited to see the growth and excellence Tawny will bring to this new position within our organization as she helps the Raceway division continue to lead the way."
Stephanie Ellis was named director of marketing for all divisions for the Pennsylvania-based firm including divisions in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. Ellis began her career with Robroy Industries in 2010 and was promoted to marketing manager of the Raceway Division in 2014.
“During her tenure of 11 years, Stephanie has been recognized year over year for her dedication, prominent level of performance and relentless project execution in demand creation programs," Robroy Industries CEO Rob McIlroy said. "These attributes have contributed to the success she has achieved in her role as marketing manager.”
Robroy Industries is a family-owned manufacturer of electrical products for more than 115 years. The Raceway Division manufactures a complete line of PVC coated conduit, fittings and accessories for use in corrosive environments; stainless steel conduit, fittings and accessories for corrosive environments with a need for hygienic design; and a sanitary support platform designed for use with electrical and mechanical infrastructure. For more information, visit www.robroy.com .
Gregg County honored for financial reporting
Gregg County has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual financial report that ended Sept. 30, 2020, an award described as the "highest form" of governmental financial recognition.
The recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, which said the county's report demonstrates a "constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report."
According to the association, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting "is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and finance and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management."