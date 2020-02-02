Stroke coordinator earns certification
Jennifer Reeves-Reed, stroke program coordinator with the Christus Good Shepherd Health System based at the Longview hospital, has become one of the first caregivers in the nation to earn the advanced stroke coordinator certification from the Association of Neurovascular Clinicians.
The certification confirms Reeves-Reed has met the qualifications supporting the board examination. She was part of the first class of its kind offered by the association, is the first Christus employee and one of only three Texans to achieve the certification.
“As a stroke coordinator, I am passionate about educating our teams and this community about stroke care because it means that our patients get the best treatment as quickly as possible,” she said.
Runge certified in personal injury
The Sloan Law Firm said partner Carson Runge is now board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
Established by the Supreme Court of Texas in 1974, the board oversees a rigorous certification process designed to help consumers find a lawyer who has substantial, relevant experience in specialized fields of law. Board certified attorneys must be licensed for at least five years, devote a required percentage of their practice to a specialty area, complete continuing education courses, pass an evaluation by fellow lawyers and judges, and pass a six-hour written examination. Fewer than 2% of lawyers licensed in Texas are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law.
Promotion, new hire at Henry & Peters
Henry & Peters PC in Longview has promoted Carrie Britnell from part time to a full-time position as staff associate and hired Zach Curtis as a part-time associate.
Britnell earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from East Texas Baptist University and plans to pursue a master’s degree this summer.
Curtis plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Tyler this year and pursue a master’s degree there as well.
Eastman Credit Union expansion celebration
Eastman Credit Union will have a ground breaking ceremony to kick off construction of its new West Longview branch facility at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The 34,000-square-foot branch, and the ceremony, will be at 2020 W. Loop 281 near Pine Tree Middle School. Refreshments and gifts will be offered.
The West Longview branch will be Eastman’s third in the city. Its South Longview branch is at 300 Kodak Blvd., and its North Longview branch is at 3066 N. Eastman Road.
Later Thursday, Eastman will celebrate the grand opening of the ECU Mortgage Center with a ribbon cutting and party at Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway. The event will feature live music by the Darrin Morris Band, free food and beverages, and $1,000 in prizes.
AVCO acquired by Restoration Builders
Tyler-based AVCO Roofing has been purchased by Restoration Builders Inc., a company that works with restoration and repair contractors.
“I am very proud to announce the acquisition of AVCO Roofing,” said John Lorenz, chairman and CEO of Restoration Builders. “This is an award-winning group with deep connections within their community.”
Restoration Builders Inc. was founded in 2017 and has consolidated existing restoration and repair contractors throughout the United States.
Heath Hicks purchased AVCO after its founder died in 2014. AVCO has grown to six locations and more than 40 team members in the office and 70 people in the field.
In addition to Tyler, AVCO has offices in Longview, Sulphur Springs, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Shreveport, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Walmart now offering employee gym benefits
Walmart is offering employees at its East Texas stores a 2020 health benefit: $9 per paycheck with no contracts or enrollment for using a gym.
In a partnership with Trivity Health, Walmart is offering its 166,457 employees in Texas and nationwide a prime fitness program. It entitles employees to use participating gyms such as Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness, community and recreation centers and the YMCA.
The benefit is available to full- and part-time and temporary employees.
KC offering human resource classes
Registration is underway at Kilgore College for two human resource classes offered by Workforce Development-Community Education.
Classes include SHRM Learning System beginning Feb. 18, and SHRM Essentials of Human Resources beginning March 23. Deadline to register for the SHRM Learning System class is Feb. 10. Deadline to register for SHRM Essentials of Human Resources is March 16.
Space is limited so students are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible.
For more information, contact Brenda Brown at 903-983-8288 or bjbrown@kilgore.edu.
Pasture management Feb. 21 in Overton
An East Texas Pasture Management workshop will be offered Feb. 21 in Overton.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program will be from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1710 N. FM 3053.
Registration is $25 by Feb. 19 and $40 at the door. Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Overton or call AgriLife Extension Conference Services at (979) 845-2604.
Vanessa Corriher-Olsen, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, and Jason Banta, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, both in Overton, will present the program.
The program will cover topics including how to control forage insect pests, weed control in pastures and hay meadows, grazing management to reduce herbicide use, saving money by understanding active ingredients in treatments, controlling spray residual and herbicide costs.
Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units for pesticide applicators — including two integrated pest management, one law and regulations, and two general — will be available.
Fruit and vegetable conference Feb. 21
The East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference is set for Feb. 21 in Nacogdoches.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Civic Center, 3805 N.W. Stallings Drive. Sessions will cover topics related to budgeting and financing, new farm operations and site selection, raised beds, vegetable diseases and pest insects.
Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/horticulture or by calling (979) 845-2604 by Feb. 20 Cost is $30 per person and $50 per couple. Late registration is $40 per person and $60 per couple. Lunch is included.
Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available. Vendor exhibits will be on site.
For more information, contact Masabni at jmasabni@ag.tamu.edu or Ricky Thompson, AgriLife Extension agent, Nacogdoches County, at (936) 560-7711, rthompson@ag.tamu.edu.