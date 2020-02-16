Balfay joins Regions as relations head
Michelle Balfay has joined Regions Bank as a commercial relationship manager for Tyler and surrounding East Texas communities. In this role, she will establish banking relationships with large companies and partner with fellow business groups to deliver comprehensive solutions to business clients.
Balfay brings 10 years of banking and real estate experience to the new role. Prior to joining Regions, Balfay was a commercial underwriting manager for Southside Bank.
She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Tyler, graduating summa cum laude. She also obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from UT Tyler.
Balfay has a long history of community service including volunteer work with Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler, the Gospel Village mentoring program and People Attempting to Help (PATH). Balfay is also a Leadership Tyler Class 28 graduate.
Johnston sworn in as VP of TARC
Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston was sworn in as vice president of the Texas Association of Regional Councils Board, the statewide association of regional councils whose members are focused on enhancing quality of life through regional strategies, partnerships and solutions. Johnston serves on the board as a representative of the East Texas Council of Governments.
He took his oath in Austin at the council’s annual board of directors meeting Feb. 7. Johnston will next rotate to the president-elect position, followed by the president position the next year.
“I’m very honored to be chosen to represent ETCOG and I will do my best to represent East Texas on this statewide board,” he said.
Johnston took office as Anderson County Judge in 2011. He serves as chairman of the ETCOG Chief Elected Officials/Rural Transportation Planning Organization board. He also serves as a member of the board of directors for the Texas Association of Regional Councils.
Other TARC Board officers for the current year include ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland as the executive director’s council chair.
HomeServe offers deal with SWEPCO
HomeServe USA, a provider of home emergency repair service plans, said it has expanded its agreement with American Electric Power with the launch of service to customers located in AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s territory.
The new warranty services program will begin with an offer for the exterior electric line service plan to SWEPCO’s residential customers in Louisiana and Texas.
The plan costs $4.99 a month.
Customers can expect information about the program to arrive in the mail soon.
Visit PlansForSWEPCO.com or call (833) 492-3890 for more information.
Pasture care class Friday in Overton
An East Texas Pasture Management workshop will be offered Friday in Overton.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program will be from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1710 N. FM 3053.
Registration is $25 by Feb. 19 and $40 at the door. Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Overton or call AgriLife Extension Conference Services at (979) 845-2604.
Vanessa Corriher-Olsen, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, and Jason Banta, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, both in Overton, will present the program.
The program will cover topics including how to control forage insect pests, weed control in pastures and hay meadows, grazing management to reduce herbicide use, saving money by understanding active ingredients in treatments, controlling spray residual and herbicide costs.
Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units for pesticide applicators — including two integrated pest management, one law and regulations, and two general — will be available.
Fruit and vegetable conference Friday
NACOGDOCHES — The East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference is set for Friday in Nacogdoches.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Civic Center, 3805 N.W. Stallings Drive. Sessions will cover topics related to budgeting and financing, new farm operations and site selection, raised beds, vegetable diseases and pest insects.
Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/horticulture or by calling (979) 845-2604 by Feb. 20. Cost is $30 per person and $50 per couple. Late registration is $40 per person and $60 per couple. Lunch is included.
Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available. Vendor exhibits will be on site.
For more information, contact Joe Masabni, AgriLife horticulturist at Overton, at jmasabni@ag.tamu.edu or Ricky Thompson, AgriLife Extension agent, Nacogdoches County, at (936) 560-7711, rthompson@ag.tamu.edu.